MasTec Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results, Record Backlog and Increased Annual Guidance

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items which are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to once again report record backlog levels, demonstrating the strength in demand for our services across multiple markets."

Mr. Mas continued, "We are pleased to increase our 2018 annual guidance expectations to another record level. More importantly, many items in our backlog represent multi-year programs that are initiating over the course of 2018. Thus, we have strong visibility for continued growth in 2019 and beyond."

George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer noted, "We have significant multi-year growth opportunities across multiple segments. Our confidence in the future is evidenced by the repurchase of approximately 2.6 million shares thus far in 2018 under authorized share repurchase programs. We continue to expect 2018 to be a record year of cash flow from operations as we complete several major projects and normalize our working capital. We expect to maintain a strong balance sheet giving us the financial flexibility and resources to take advantage of the significant multi-year growth opportunities ahead of us."

Based on the information available today, the Company is providing initial second quarter guidance, and increasing full year 2018 guidance expectations. The Company currently estimates full year 2018 revenue of approximately $6.9 billion, a record level. Full year 2018 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $285 million and $3.53, respectively. Regarding full year 2018 expectations for non-GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $700 million or 10.2% of revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $3.65, a 25% increase over 2017 with both non-GAAP measures representing record levels.

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects revenue of approximately $1.78 billion. Second quarter 2018 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $81 million with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $1.00. Second quarter 2018 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to approximate $189 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, expected to approximate $1.03.

The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Revenue $ 1,396,834



$ 1,158,184

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,237,299



971,134

Depreciation and amortization 49,940



42,904

General and administrative expenses 63,622



64,781

Interest expense, net 17,058



12,597

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (5,585)



(1,646)

Other (income) expense, net (3,089)



429

Income before income taxes $ 37,589



$ 67,985

Provision for income taxes (11,126)



(27,358)

Net income $ 26,463



$ 40,627

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (97)



(343)

Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc. $ 26,560



$ 40,970









Earnings per share:





Basic earnings per share $ 0.33



$ 0.51

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 81,150



80,697









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32



$ 0.50

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 82,221



82,157



Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets $ 1,907,595



$ 1,852,366

Property and equipment, net 709,806



706,506

Goodwill and other intangibles, net 1,332,876



1,328,880

Other long-term assets 204,071



178,824

Total assets $ 4,154,348



$ 4,066,576









Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities $ 1,047,340



$ 963,827

Long-term debt 1,343,549



1,280,706

Long-term deferred tax liabilities, net 197,275



204,518

Other long-term liabilities 191,987



184,172

Total equity 1,374,197



1,433,353

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,154,348



$ 4,066,576









Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,501



$ 154,173

Net cash used in investing activities (30,856)



(69,619)

Net cash used in financing activities (53,458)



(107,794)

Effect of currency translation on cash 722



160

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (91)



(23,080)

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 40,326



$ 38,767

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 40,235



$ 15,687



Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended March 31, Segment Information 2018

2017 Revenue by Reportable Segment





Communications $ 627.1



$ 559.5

Oil and Gas 536.5



455.9

Electrical Transmission 114.0



98.8

Power Generation and Industrial 117.6



46.6

Other 1.9



1.7

Eliminations (0.3)



(4.3)

Corporate —



—

Consolidated revenue $ 1,396.8



$ 1,158.2







For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment





EBITDA $ 104.6



$ 123.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3.2



3.8

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



7.0

Restructuring charges —



0.6

Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.8



$ 134.8

Reportable Segment:





Communications $ 82.1



$ 48.5

Oil and Gas 33.0



93.9

Electrical Transmission 4.6



3.8

Power Generation and Industrial 4.8



0.8

Other 5.9



1.7

Corporate (22.6)



(13.9)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.8



$ 134.8







For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment





EBITDA Margin 7.5 %

10.7 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.3 % Project results from non-controlled joint venture — %

0.6 % Restructuring charges — %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 %

11.6 % Reportable Segment:





Communications 13.1 %

8.7 % Oil and Gas 6.2 %

20.6 % Electrical Transmission 4.0 %

3.8 % Power Generation and Industrial 4.1 %

1.8 % Other 304.3 %

99.7 % Corporate NA



NA

Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 %

11.6 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Net income $ 26.5



$ 40.6

Interest expense, net 17.1



12.6

Provision for income taxes 11.1



27.4

Depreciation and amortization 49.9



42.9

EBITDA $ 104.6



$ 123.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3.2



3.8

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



7.0

Restructuring charges —



0.6

Adjusted EBITDA $ 107.8



$ 134.8







For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation





Net income 1.9 %

3.5 % Interest expense, net 1.2 %

1.1 % Provision for income taxes 0.8 %

2.4 % Depreciation and amortization 3.6 %

3.7 % EBITDA margin 7.5 %

10.7 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.3 % Project results from non-controlled joint venture — %

0.6 % Restructuring charges — %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.7 %

11.6 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 26.5



$ 40.6

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3.2



3.8

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



7.0

Restructuring charges —



0.6

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.9)



(3.5)

Adjusted net income $ 28.8



$ 48.4







For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32



$ 0.50

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.04



0.05

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



0.08

Restructuring charges —



0.01

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.01)



(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.35



$ 0.59







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of share-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related items, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to each adjustment, and taking into consideration their effect on pre-tax income.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



Guidance for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Est.

For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Net income $ 81



$ 83.3

Interest expense, net 19



14.8

Provision for income taxes 34



55.4

Depreciation and amortization 52



45.4

EBITDA $ 185



$ 198.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3



3.4

Adjusted EBITDA $ 189



$ 202.3







Guidance for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Est.

For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation





Net income 4.6 %

4.4 % Interest expense, net 1.1 %

0.8 % Provision for income taxes 1.9 %

2.9 % Depreciation and amortization 2.9 %

2.4 % EBITDA margin 10.4 %

10.5 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.6 %

10.7 %





Guidance for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Est.

For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 81



$ 83.3

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3



3.4

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (1)



0.0

Adjusted net income $ 83



$ 86.7







Guidance for the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2018 Est.

For the

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2017 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00



$ 0.99

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.04



0.04

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.01)



0.00

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.03



$ 1.03







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of share-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related items, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to each adjustment, and taking into consideration their effect on pre-tax income.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Est.

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2016 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Net income $ 285



$ 348.9



$ 134.0

Interest expense, net 72



61.0



50.7

Provision for income taxes 119



22.9



91.8

Depreciation and amortization 210



188.0



164.9

EBITDA $ 687



$ 620.9



$ 441.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14



15.7



15.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



7.9



5.1

Restructuring charges —



0.6



15.2

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals —



0.7



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 700



$ 645.6



$ 476.9







Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Est.

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2016 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation









Net income 4.1 %

5.3 %

2.6 % Interest expense, net 1.0 %

0.9 %

1.0 % Provision for income taxes 1.7 %

0.3 %

1.8 % Depreciation and amortization 3.0 %

2.8 %

3.2 % EBITDA margin 10.0 %

9.4 %

8.6 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.2 %

0.3 % Project results from non-controlled joint venture — %

0.1 %

0.1 % Restructuring charges — %

0.0 %

0.3 % Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals — %

0.0 %

— % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2 %

9.8 %

9.3 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Est.

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2016 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation









Net income $ 285



$ 348.9



$ 134.0

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14



15.7



15.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



7.9



5.1

Restructuring charges —



0.6



15.2

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals —



0.7



—

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (4)



(11.6)



(11.7)

Effect of changes in statutory tax rates —



(120.1)



—

Adjusted net income $ 295



$ 241.9



$ 157.7







Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Est.

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2017

For the

Year Ended

December 31, 2016 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation









Diluted earnings per share $ 3.53



$ 4.22



$ 1.61

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.17



0.19



0.19

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



0.10



0.06

Restructuring charges —



0.01



0.19

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals —



0.01



—

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.05)



(0.14)



(0.14)

Effect of changes in statutory tax rates —



(1.46)



—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 3.65



$ 2.92



$ 1.90







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of share-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related items, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to each adjustment, and taking into consideration their effect on pre-tax income.

The tables may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; power generation; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news on the Presentations/Webcasts page in the Investors section therein.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market conditions, technological developments, regulatory changes or other governmental policy uncertainty that affects us or our customers' industries; the effect on demand for our services of changes in the amount of capital expenditures by our customers due to, among other things, economic conditions, commodity price fluctuations, the availability and cost of financing, and customer consolidation in the industries we serve; activity in the oil and gas, utility and power generation industries and the impact on our customers' expenditure levels caused by fluctuations in prices of oil, natural gas, electricity and other energy sources; our ability to manage projects effectively and in accordance with our estimates, as well as our ability to accurately estimate the costs associated with our fixed price and other contracts, including any material changes in estimates for completion of projects; the timing and extent of fluctuations in operational, geographic and weather factors affecting our customers, projects and the industries in which we operate; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the ability of our customers, including our largest customers, to terminate or reduce the amount of work, or in some cases, the prices paid for services, on short or no notice under our contracts, and/or customer disputes related to our performance of services; our dependence on a limited number of customers and our ability to replace non-recurring projects with new projects; risks related to completed or potential acquisitions, including our ability to identify suitable acquisition or strategic investment opportunities, to integrate acquired businesses within expected timeframes and to achieve the revenue, cost savings and earnings levels from such acquisitions at or above the levels projected, including the risk of potential asset impairment charges and write-downs of goodwill; disputes with, or failures of, our subcontractors to deliver agreed-upon supplies or services in a timely fashion, and the risk of being required to pay our subcontractors even if our customers do not pay us; risks related to our strategic arrangements, including our equity investees; any material changes in estimates for legal costs or case settlements or adverse determinations on any claim, lawsuit or proceeding; the effect of state and federal regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and future safety and environmental requirements; risks associated with potential environmental issues and other hazards from our operations; the effect of federal, local, state, foreign or tax legislation and other regulations affecting the industries we serve and related projects and expenditures, including the effect of corporate income tax reform; the adequacy of our insurance, legal and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts; the outcome of our plans for future operations, growth and services, including business development efforts, backlog, acquisitions and dispositions; our ability to maintain a workforce based upon current and anticipated workloads; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, key management and skilled employees, including from acquired businesses, and our ability to enforce any noncompetition agreements; any exposure resulting from system or information technology interruptions or data security breaches; fluctuations in fuel, maintenance, materials, labor and other costs; risks related to our operations that employ a unionized workforce, including labor availability, productivity and relations, as well as risks associated with multiemployer union pension plans, including underfunding and withdrawal liabilities; risks associated with operating in or expanding into additional international markets, including risks from fluctuations in foreign currencies, foreign labor, general business conditions and risks from failure to comply with laws applicable to our foreign activities and/or governmental policy uncertainty; restrictions imposed by our credit facility, senior notes, and any future loans or securities; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds; a small number of our existing shareholders have the ability to influence major corporate decisions; risks associated with volatility of our stock price or any dilution or stock price volatility that shareholders may experience in connection with shares we may issue as consideration for earn-out obligations or as purchase consideration in connection with past or future acquisitions, or as a result of other stock issuances; as well as other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from results expressed or implied in these statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

