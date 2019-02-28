MasTec Announces Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results and Issues Record 2019 Guidance

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced strong 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and issued its initial 2019 guidance expectation.

Fourth quarter 2018 revenue was $1.92 billion , compared with $1.60 billion for the same period last year. GAAP net income was $31.8 million , or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $160.7 million , or $1.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017. Fourth quarter 2017 GAAP results include an after-tax benefit of $1.46 per diluted share related to the impact of initial re-measurement of the Company's U.S. deferred income tax balances because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December 2017 ("2017 Tax Act").

The Company also reported:

For the year ended December 31, 2018 , revenue was $6.9 billion , a 4.6% increase compared with $6.6 billion for the prior year. GAAP net income was $259.2 million , or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to $348.9 million , or $4.22 per diluted share in 2017 which included the after-tax benefit of $1.46 per diluted share, related to the 2017 Tax Act.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items which are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "First I would like to thank the men and women of MasTec for helping us deliver a third consecutive year of record financial performance. I am also proud that our 2019 guidance expectation shows continued growth and represents yet another record level."

Mr. Mas continued, "Our record year end backlog gives us strong confidence and visibility into continued growth in 2019 and beyond. Our confidence in the future and commitment to enhancing shareholder value is evidenced by $319 million in 2018 share repurchase activity, representing 7.2 million shares or approximately 9% of our outstanding share base as of the beginning of the year."

George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, noted, "As previously indicated, we delivered record annual 2018 cash flow from operations. We enter 2019 with normalized levels of working capital investment, ample liquidity and strong and improved year end leverage metrics despite significant share repurchase investments made during 2018. Our balance sheet is in excellent shape and provides us ample liquidity to support various opportunities to generate additional value for our shareholders, including share repurchases and strategic acquisitions."

Based on the information available today, the Company is providing both first quarter and full year 2019 guidance. The Company currently expects full year 2019 revenue will approximate $7.6 billion, another record level. 2019 full year GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $318 million and $4.20, respectively. Full year 2019 non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share, represent record levels, with adjusted EBITDA expected to approximate $780 million, or 10.3% of revenue, and adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to be $4.34, a 15% increase over 2018.

For the first quarter of 2019, the Company expects revenue of approximately $1.4 billion. First quarter 2019 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $30 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to be $0.39. First quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to approximate $126 million or 9.0% of revenue, with adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, expected to be $0.43.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call-in number for the conference call is (323) 794-2551 or (800) 239-9838 and the replay phone number is (719) 457-0820 with a pass code of 9818218. The replay will be available for 30 days. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended December 31, 2018 and 2017:

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenue $ 1,917,552



$ 1,602,862



$ 6,909,417



$ 6,606,978

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,653,987



1,421,665



5,939,308



5,745,307

Depreciation and amortization 56,452



49,665



212,930



188,049

Goodwill impairment 47,662



—



47,662



—

General and administrative expenses 75,743



73,102



287,278



275,103

Interest expense, net 22,388



16,044



82,571



61,011

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (4,775)



(6,223)



(23,855)



(21,328)

Other expense (income), net 197



(8,887)



(1,780)



(12,990)

Income before income taxes $ 65,898



$ 57,496



$ 365,303



$ 371,826

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes (34,074)



103,228



(106,072)



(22,942)

Net income $ 31,824



$ 160,724



$ 259,231



$ 348,884

Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests (117)



(99)



(428)



1,671

Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc. $ 31,941



$ 160,823



$ 259,659



$ 347,213

Earnings per share:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.42



$ 1.98



$ 3.30



$ 4.29

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 76,604



81,033



78,695



80,903

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41



$ 1.95



$ 3.26



$ 4.22

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 77,663



82,456



79,772



82,325



Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 Assets





Current assets $ 2,168,989



$ 1,852,366

Property and equipment, net 747,808



706,506

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,269,720



1,328,880

Other long-term assets 253,436



178,824

Total assets $ 4,439,953



$ 4,066,576









Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities $ 1,283,611



$ 963,827

Long-term debt 1,324,223



1,280,706

Long-term deferred tax liabilities, net 263,687



204,518

Other long-term liabilities 176,408



184,172

Total equity 1,392,024



1,433,353

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,439,953



$ 4,066,576





Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)



December 31,



2018

2017

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 529,956



$ 144,096

Net cash used in investing activities (181,799)



(272,748)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (361,094)



130,322

Effect of currency translation on cash 33



(111)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,904)



1,559

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 40,326



$ 38,767

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 27,422



$ 40,326



















Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)







For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

Segment Information 2018

2017

2018

2017

Revenue by Reportable Segment















Communications $ 649.3



$ 662.2



$ 2,556.8



$ 2,424.4

Oil and Gas 947.1



740.0



3,288.7



3,497.2

Electrical Transmission 99.7



101.0



397.3



378.2

Power Generation and Industrial 221.7



95.7



665.0



299.9

Other (0.2)



6.6



3.5



20.8

Eliminations (0.0)



(2.6)



(1.9)



(13.5)

Corporate —



—



—



—

Consolidated revenue $ 1,917.6



$ 1,602.9



$ 6,909.4



$ 6,607.0











For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment













EBITDA $ 144.7



$ 123.2



$ 660.8



$ 620.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3.4



5.1



13.5



15.7

Goodwill impairment 47.7



—



47.7



—

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



0.5



(1.0)



7.9

Restructuring charges —



—



—



0.6

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals —



0.1



—



0.7

Adjusted EBITDA $ 195.8



$ 128.9



$ 721.0



$ 645.6

Reportable Segment:













Communications $ 59.8



$ 74.3



$ 290.4



$ 247.9

Oil and Gas 140.1



46.2



451.6



402.2

Electrical Transmission 5.5



6.4



10.5



18.2

Power Generation and Industrial 16.1



7.8



40.4



22.6

Other 4.7



8.7



23.4



27.6

Corporate (30.4)



(14.5)



(95.3)



(72.9)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 195.8



$ 128.9



$ 721.0



$ 645.6











For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment













EBITDA Margin 7.5 %

7.7 %

9.6 %

9.4 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Goodwill impairment 2.5 %

— %

0.7 %

— % Project results from non-controlled joint venture — %

0.0 %

(0.0) %

0.1 % Restructuring charges — %

— %

— %

0.0 % Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals — %

0.0 %

— %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2 %

8.0 %

10.4 %

9.8 % Reportable Segment:













Communications 9.2 %

11.2 %

11.4 %

10.2 % Oil and Gas 14.8 %

6.2 %

13.7 %

11.5 % Electrical Transmission 5.6 %

6.3 %

2.6 %

4.8 % Power Generation and Industrial 7.3 %

8.1 %

6.1 %

7.5 % Other (2,364.5) %

131.6 %

661.5 %

132.8 % Corporate NA



NA



NA



NA

Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2 %

8.0 %

10.4 %

9.8 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation













Net income $ 31.8



$ 160.7



$ 259.2



$ 348.9

Interest expense, net 22.4



16.0



82.6



61.0

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 34.1



(103.2)



106.1



22.9

Depreciation and amortization 56.5



49.7



212.9



188.0

EBITDA $ 144.7



$ 123.2



$ 660.8



$ 620.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3.4



5.1



13.5



15.7

Goodwill impairment 47.7



—



47.7



—

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



0.5



(1.0)



7.9

Restructuring charges —



—



—



0.6

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals —



0.1



—



0.7

Adjusted EBITDA $ 195.8



$ 128.9



$ 721.0



$ 645.6











For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













Net income 1.7 %

10.0 %

3.8 %

5.3 % Interest expense, net 1.2 %

1.0 %

1.2 %

0.9 % Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1.8 %

(6.4) %

1.5 %

0.3 % Depreciation and amortization 2.9 %

3.1 %

3.1 %

2.8 % EBITDA margin 7.5 %

7.7 %

9.6 %

9.4 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.3 %

0.2 %

0.2 % Goodwill impairment 2.5 %

— %

0.7 %

— % Project results from non-controlled joint venture — %

0.0 %

(0.0) %

0.1 % Restructuring charges — %

— %

— %

0.0 % Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals — %

0.0 %

— %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 10.2 %

8.0 %

10.4 %

9.8 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2018

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 31.8



$ 259.2

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 3.4



13.5

Goodwill impairment 47.7



47.7

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



(1.0)

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (3.5)



(6.0)

Statutory tax rate effects 3.7



(12.8)

Adjusted net income $ 83.1



$ 300.6





For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2018

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 0.41



$ 3.26

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.04



0.17

Goodwill impairment 0.61



0.60

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



(0.01)

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.04)



(0.08)

Statutory tax rate effects 0.05



(0.16)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.07



$ 3.77





For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2017

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2017 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 160.7



$ 348.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 5.1



15.7

Project results from non-controlled joint venture 0.5



7.9

Restructuring charges —



0.6

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals 0.1



0.7

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (7.4)



(11.6)

Statutory tax rate effects (120.1)



(120.1)

Adjusted net income $ 38.8



$ 241.9





For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2017

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2017 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 1.95



$ 4.22

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06



0.19

Project results from non-controlled joint venture 0.01



0.10

Restructuring charges —



0.01

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals 0.00



0.01

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.09)



(0.14)

Statutory tax rate effects (1.46)



(1.46)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.47



$ 2.92







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related items, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to each adjustment, and taking into consideration their effect on pre-tax income.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions)





For the Year Ended

December 31, 2018

Free Cash Flow Compared to Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted net income

$ 300.6









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 530.0

Less cash capital expenditures

(180.4)

Add proceeds on sale of fixed assets

39.4

Free cash flow

$ 389.0

Free cash flow excess compared to adjusted net income

$ 88.4



Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



Guidance for the Three

Months Ended March 31,

2019 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Net income $ 30



$ 26.5

Interest expense, net 22



17.1

Provision for income taxes 11



11.1

Depreciation and amortization 60



49.9

EBITDA $ 122



$ 104.6

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4



3.2

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 126



$ 107.8





Guidance for the Three

Months Ended March 31,

2019 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation





Net income 2.1 %

1.9 % Interest expense, net 1.6 %

1.2 % Provision for income taxes 0.8 %

0.8 % Depreciation and amortization 4.3 %

3.6 % EBITDA margin 8.7 %

7.5 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.3 %

0.2 % Project results from non-controlled joint venture — %

— % Adjusted EBITDA margin 9.0 %

7.7 %



Guidance for the Three

Months Ended March 31,

2019 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2018 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 30



$ 26.5

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4



3.2

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



—

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (1)



(0.9)

Statutory tax rate effects —



—

Adjusted net income $ 32



$ 28.8





Guidance for the Three

Months Ended March 31,

2019 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended March 31, 2018 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39



$ 0.32

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.05



0.04

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



—

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.01)



(0.01)

Statutory tax rate effects —



—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.43



$ 0.35







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related items, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to each adjustment, and taking into consideration their effect on pre-tax income.