MasTec Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Increased Annual Earnings Guidance
- Q3 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.69 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.73, Increases of 11% and 30%, respectively over Last Year
- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $252 Million, an 11% Increase Over Last Year and $6 Million Above Guidance Expectation
- Record Year to Date Cash Flow from Operations of $441 Million
- Increasing 2019 Annual Guidance for Diluted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
Oct 31, 2019, 16:49 ET
CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced better than expected third quarter financial results and increased 2019 annual earnings guidance.
- Third quarter 2019 revenue was $2.02 billion, compared with $1.98 billion for the same period last year. GAAP net income increased 8% to $130.1 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $120.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP results exceeded the Company's previously announced diluted earnings per share expectation by $0.12.
- Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 26% to $132.8 million, compared to $105.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased 30% to $1.73, compared to $1.33 in the third quarter of 2018, exceeding the Company's previously announced third quarter 2019 expectation by $0.11.
- Third quarter adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $252.1 million, compared with $226.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, an 11% increase. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA also exceeded the Company's previously announced 2019 third quarter guidance expectation by approximately $6 million.
- The Company also announced 18-month backlog as of September 30, 2019 of $7.5 billion, an approximate $300 million decline when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Backlog as of September 30, 2019 does not include approximately $700 million in awards signed during the third quarter that are estimated to be realized beyond the 18-month period utilized in backlog.
- Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items which are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.
Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a strong quarter and exceeded our earnings expectation with a 110-basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. We are pleased to raise our annual earnings guidance expectation, despite lower than originally expected third and fourth quarter Oil & Gas revenue, as regulatory delays on one large project caused shifts in construction activity and revenue to 2020."
Mr. Mas continued, "As we look forward into 2020 and beyond, we remain bullish about our growth prospects, with great visibility and strong demand for our Oil & Gas, Communications, Power Generation & Industrial and Electrical Transmission segments. We believe our growing end markets will allow us the opportunity to extend both our geographic base as well as our service offerings."
Mr. Mas concluded, "We are entering one of the most exciting advancements in the history of telecommunications. The deployment of 5G wireless technologies will create opportunities for the consumer, our customers and for MasTec. We are pleased to announce that we recently completed a fourth quarter acquisition that will expand our services to include wireless network integration, engineering and optimization, uniquely positioning MasTec to offer full "end-to-end" capabilities for our wireless customers.
George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer noted, "During the quarter, we once again exhibited strong cash flow performance and continue to expect to generate record annual 2019 cash flow from operations approaching $600 million. During the quarter, we also took advantage of favorable market conditions and opportunistically extended, expanded and improved pricing on our senior debt facility. As of quarter end, our balance sheet is in excellent shape with ample liquidity and comfortable leverage metrics. Our strong capital structure should allow us to take full advantage of the various growth opportunities our markets afford us as we work to maximize shareholder value."
Based on the information available today, the Company is providing initial fourth quarter guidance, and updating full year 2019 guidance expectations. The Company currently estimates full year 2019 revenue of approximately $7.2 billion. Full year 2019 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $385 million and $5.05, respectively. Regarding full year 2019 expectations for non-GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $842 million or 11.7% of revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $5.16, a 37% increase over 2018.
For the fourth quarter of 2019 the Company expects revenue of approximately $1.7 billion. Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $92 million with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $1.21. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to approximate $209 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, expected to approximate $1.25.
Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.
The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue
|
$
|
2,016,618
|
$
|
1,977,227
|
$
|
5,473,965
|
$
|
4,991,865
|
Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|
1,690,558
|
1,681,438
|
4,636,006
|
4,285,320
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
55,196
|
54,863
|
174,171
|
156,478
|
General and administrative expenses
|
77,146
|
80,311
|
220,581
|
211,535
|
Interest expense, net
|
19,297
|
22,330
|
58,178
|
60,183
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
(6,966)
|
(7,671)
|
(19,778)
|
(19,080)
|
Other expense (income), net
|
8,002
|
323
|
16,323
|
(1,976)
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
173,385
|
$
|
145,633
|
$
|
388,484
|
$
|
299,405
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(43,303)
|
(25,091)
|
(95,073)
|
(71,999)
|
Net income
|
$
|
130,082
|
$
|
120,542
|
$
|
293,411
|
$
|
227,406
|
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|
1,486
|
(124)
|
1,993
|
(312)
|
Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc.
|
$
|
128,596
|
$
|
120,666
|
$
|
291,418
|
$
|
227,718
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
1.71
|
$
|
1.55
|
$
|
3.88
|
$
|
2.87
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
75,217
|
78,096
|
75,131
|
79,399
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
3.85
|
$
|
2.83
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
75,934
|
79,201
|
75,760
|
80,484
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
$
|
2,198,696
|
$
|
2,168,989
|
Property and equipment, net
|
862,923
|
747,808
|
Operating lease assets
|
233,423
|
—
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
1,325,812
|
1,269,720
|
Other long-term assets
|
237,798
|
253,436
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,858,652
|
$
|
4,439,953
|
Liabilities and Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
$
|
1,334,506
|
$
|
1,283,611
|
Long-term debt, including finance leases
|
1,221,127
|
1,324,223
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
159,283
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
277,439
|
263,687
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
186,993
|
176,408
|
Total equity
|
1,679,304
|
1,392,024
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
4,858,652
|
$
|
4,439,953
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
441,394
|
$
|
26,770
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(143,524)
|
(142,137)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
(282,043)
|
142,924
|
Effect of currency translation on cash
|
(154)
|
601
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
15,673
|
28,158
|
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|
$
|
27,422
|
$
|
40,326
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
$
|
43,095
|
$
|
68,484
|
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
Segment Information
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenue by Reportable Segment
|
Communications
|
$
|
679.5
|
$
|
661.7
|
$
|
1,944.9
|
$
|
1,907.5
|
Oil and Gas
|
972.5
|
1,035.9
|
2,530.5
|
2,341.6
|
Electrical Transmission
|
103.0
|
99.1
|
298.3
|
297.6
|
Power Generation and Industrial
|
261.7
|
179.6
|
701.3
|
443.2
|
Other
|
0.1
|
1.6
|
0.1
|
3.7
|
Eliminations
|
(0.2)
|
(0.7)
|
(1.1)
|
(1.7)
|
Corporate
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Consolidated revenue
|
$
|
2,016.6
|
$
|
1,977.2
|
$
|
5,474.0
|
$
|
4,991.9
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
247.9
|
$
|
222.8
|
$
|
620.8
|
$
|
516.1
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
12.1
|
10.1
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
252.1
|
$
|
226.3
|
$
|
633.0
|
$
|
525.2
|
Reportable Segment:
|
Communications
|
$
|
57.1
|
$
|
74.8
|
$
|
154.8
|
$
|
230.6
|
Oil and Gas
|
212.9
|
155.8
|
499.6
|
311.5
|
Electrical Transmission
|
7.8
|
3.1
|
20.3
|
5.0
|
Power Generation and Industrial
|
2.3
|
9.7
|
14.4
|
24.3
|
Other
|
6.7
|
7.0
|
19.4
|
18.7
|
Corporate
|
(34.7)
|
(24.1)
|
(75.5)
|
(64.9)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
252.1
|
$
|
226.3
|
$
|
633.0
|
$
|
525.2
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment
|
EBITDA Margin
|
12.3
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.0)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
12.5
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
Reportable Segment:
|
Communications
|
8.4
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
8.0
|
%
|
12.1
|
%
|
Oil and Gas
|
21.9
|
%
|
15.0
|
%
|
19.7
|
%
|
13.3
|
%
|
Electrical Transmission
|
7.6
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
6.8
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
Power Generation and Industrial
|
0.9
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
5.5
|
%
|
Other
|
NM
|
448.4
|
%
|
NM
|
501.0
|
%
|
Corporate
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
12.5
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
NM - Percentage is not meaningful
|
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
130.1
|
$
|
120.5
|
$
|
293.4
|
$
|
227.4
|
Interest expense, net
|
19.3
|
22.3
|
58.2
|
60.2
|
Provision for income taxes
|
43.3
|
25.1
|
95.1
|
72.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
55.2
|
54.9
|
174.2
|
156.5
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
247.9
|
$
|
222.8
|
$
|
620.8
|
$
|
516.1
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
12.1
|
10.1
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
252.1
|
$
|
226.3
|
$
|
633.0
|
$
|
525.2
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
6.5
|
%
|
6.1
|
%
|
5.4
|
%
|
4.6
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
1.0
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
2.1
|
%
|
1.3
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.4
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2.7
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
3.2
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
EBITDA margin
|
12.3
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
11.3
|
%
|
10.3
|
%
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
(0.0)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
12.5
|
%
|
11.4
|
%
|
11.6
|
%
|
10.5
|
%
|
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
130.1
|
$
|
120.5
|
$
|
293.4
|
$
|
227.4
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
4.2
|
3.5
|
12.1
|
10.1
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
Income tax effect of adjustments (a)
|
(1.0)
|
(0.9)
|
(5.2)
|
(2.5)
|
Statutory tax rate effects (b)
|
(0.5)
|
(17.9)
|
(1.9)
|
(16.4)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
132.8
|
$
|
105.2
|
$
|
298.4
|
$
|
217.5
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.69
|
$
|
1.52
|
$
|
3.85
|
$
|
2.83
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.06
|
0.04
|
0.16
|
0.13
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
Income tax effect of adjustments (a)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.07)
|
(0.03)
|
Statutory tax rate effects (b)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.23)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.20)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.73
|
$
|
1.33
|
$
|
3.91
|
$
|
2.71
|
(a)
|
Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income.
|
(b)
|
For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, includes the effects of Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in statutory state tax rates, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, includes the effects of the 2017 Tax Act.
|
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
|
Guidance for the Three Months
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
92
|
$
|
31.8
|
Interest expense, net
|
21
|
22.4
|
Provision for income taxes
|
32
|
34.1
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
60
|
56.5
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
205
|
$
|
144.7
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
4
|
3.4
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
47.7
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
209
|
$
|
195.8
|
Guidance for the Three Months
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
5.3
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
1.2
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1.8
|
%
|
1.8
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3.5
|
%
|
2.9
|
%
|
EBITDA margin
|
11.9
|
%
|
7.5
|
%
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
12.1
|
%
|
10.2
|
%
|
Guidance for the Three Months
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
92
|
$
|
31.8
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
4
|
3.4
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
47.7
|
Income tax effect of adjustments (a)
|
(1)
|
(3.5)
|
Statutory tax rate effects (b)
|
—
|
3.7
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
95
|
$
|
83.1
|
Guidance for the Three Months
|
For the Three Months
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.21
|
$
|
0.41
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
0.61
|
Income tax effect of adjustments (a)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.04)
|
Statutory tax rate effects (b)
|
—
|
0.05
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.25
|
$
|
1.07
|
(a)
|
Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income.
|
(b)
|
For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, includes the effects of Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in statutory state tax rates, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, includes the effects of the 2017 Tax Act.
|
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
|
Guidance for the
|
For the Year
|
For the Year
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
385
|
$
|
259.2
|
$
|
348.9
|
Interest expense, net
|
79
|
82.6
|
61.0
|
Provision for income taxes
|
127
|
106.1
|
22.9
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
234
|
212.9
|
188.0
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
825
|
$
|
660.8
|
$
|
620.9
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
16
|
13.5
|
15.7
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
47.7
|
—
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
7.9
|
Restructuring charges
|
—
|
—
|
0.6
|
Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals
|
—
|
—
|
0.7
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
842
|
$
|
721.0
|
$
|
645.6
|
Guidance for the
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
5.3
|
%
|
3.8
|
%
|
5.3
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.2
|
%
|
0.9
|
%
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1.8
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3.2
|
%
|
3.1
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
EBITDA margin
|
11.5
|
%
|
9.6
|
%
|
9.4
|
%
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
0.2
|
%
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
%
|
0.7
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
%
|
(0.0)
|
%
|
0.1
|
%
|
Restructuring charges
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals
|
—
|
%
|
—
|
%
|
0.0
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
11.7
|
%
|
10.4
|
%
|
9.8
|
%
|
Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures
|
(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
|
Guidance for the
|
For the Year
|
For the Year
|
Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation
|
Net income
|
$
|
385
|
$
|
259.2
|
$
|
348.9
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
16
|
13.5
|
15.7
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
47.7
|
—
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
(1.0)
|
7.9
|
Restructuring charges
|
—
|
—
|
0.6
|
Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals
|
—
|
—
|
0.7
|
Income tax effect of adjustments (a)
|
(6)
|
(6.0)
|
(11.6)
|
Statutory tax rate effects (b)
|
(1)
|
(12.8)
|
(120.1)
|
Adjusted net income
|
$
|
393
|
$
|
300.6
|
$
|
241.9
|
Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Est.
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2018
|
For the Year Ended December 31, 2017
|
Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.05
|
$
|
3.26
|
$
|
4.22
|
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|
0.21
|
0.17
|
0.19
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
0.60
|
—
|
Project results from non-controlled joint venture
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
0.10
|
Restructuring charges
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Income tax effect of adjustments (a)
|
(0.08)
|
(0.08)
|
(0.14)
|
Statutory tax rate effects (b)
|
(0.02)
|
(0.16)
|
(1.46)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
5.16
|
$
|
3.77
|
$
|
2.92