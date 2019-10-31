MasTec Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Increased Annual Earnings Guidance

- Q3 GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.69 and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.73, Increases of 11% and 30%, respectively over Last Year

- Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $252 Million, an 11% Increase Over Last Year and $6 Million Above Guidance Expectation

- Record Year to Date Cash Flow from Operations of $441 Million

- Increasing 2019 Annual Guidance for Diluted Earnings per Share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced better than expected third quarter financial results and increased 2019 annual earnings guidance.

  • Third quarter 2019 revenue was $2.02 billion, compared with $1.98 billion for the same period last year. GAAP net income increased 8% to $130.1 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $120.5 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP results exceeded the Company's previously announced diluted earnings per share expectation by $0.12.
  • Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 26% to $132.8 million, compared to $105.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased 30% to $1.73, compared to $1.33 in the third quarter of 2018, exceeding the Company's previously announced third quarter 2019 expectation by $0.11.
  • Third quarter adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $252.1 million, compared with $226.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, an 11% increase. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA also exceeded the Company's previously announced 2019 third quarter guidance expectation by approximately $6 million.
  • The Company also announced 18-month backlog as of September 30, 2019 of $7.5 billion, an approximate $300 million decline when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Backlog as of September 30, 2019 does not include approximately $700 million in awards signed during the third quarter that are estimated to be realized beyond the 18-month period utilized in backlog.
  • Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items which are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a strong quarter and exceeded our earnings expectation with a 110-basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. We are pleased to raise our annual earnings guidance expectation, despite lower than originally expected third and fourth quarter Oil & Gas revenue, as regulatory delays on one large project caused shifts in construction activity and revenue to 2020."

Mr. Mas continued, "As we look forward into 2020 and beyond, we remain bullish about our growth prospects, with great visibility and strong demand for our Oil & Gas, Communications, Power Generation & Industrial and Electrical Transmission segments. We believe our growing end markets will allow us the opportunity to extend both our geographic base as well as our service offerings."

Mr. Mas concluded, "We are entering one of the most exciting advancements in the history of telecommunications.  The deployment of 5G wireless technologies will create opportunities for the consumer, our customers and for MasTec. We are pleased to announce that we recently completed a fourth quarter acquisition that will expand our services to include wireless network integration, engineering and optimization, uniquely positioning MasTec to offer full "end-to-end" capabilities for our wireless customers. 

George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer noted, "During the quarter, we once again exhibited strong cash flow performance and continue to expect to generate record annual 2019 cash flow from operations approaching $600 million. During the quarter, we also took advantage of favorable market conditions and opportunistically extended, expanded and improved pricing on our senior debt facility. As of quarter end, our balance sheet is in excellent shape with ample liquidity and comfortable leverage metrics. Our strong capital structure should allow us to take full advantage of the various growth opportunities our markets afford us as we work to maximize shareholder value."

Based on the information available today, the Company is providing initial fourth quarter guidance, and updating full year 2019 guidance expectations. The Company currently estimates full year 2019 revenue of approximately $7.2 billion. Full year 2019 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $385 million and $5.05, respectively. Regarding full year 2019 expectations for non-GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $842 million or 11.7% of revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $5.16, a 37% increase over 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 the Company expects revenue of approximately $1.7 billion.  Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $92 million with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $1.21. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to approximate $209 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, expected to approximate $1.25

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.  The call-in number for the conference call is (323) 794-2588 or (888) 220-8451 and the replay number is (719) 457-0820, with a pass code of 4775353.  The replay will run for 30 days.  Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018








Revenue

$

2,016,618

$

1,977,227

$

5,473,965

$

4,991,865

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization

1,690,558

1,681,438

4,636,006

4,285,320

Depreciation and amortization

55,196

54,863

174,171

156,478

General and administrative expenses

77,146

80,311

220,581

211,535

Interest expense, net

19,297

22,330

58,178

60,183

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates

(6,966)

(7,671)

(19,778)

(19,080)

Other expense (income), net

8,002

323

16,323

(1,976)

Income before income taxes

$

173,385

$

145,633

$

388,484

$

299,405

Provision for income taxes

(43,303)

(25,091)

(95,073)

(71,999)

Net income

$

130,082

$

120,542

$

293,411

$

227,406

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

1,486

(124)

1,993

(312)

Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc.

$

128,596

$

120,666

$

291,418

$

227,718








Earnings per share:






Basic earnings per share

$

1.71

$

1.55

$

3.88

$

2.87

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

75,217

78,096

75,131

79,399








Diluted earnings per share

$

1.69

$

1.52

$

3.85

$

2.83

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

75,934

79,201

75,760

80,484

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited - in thousands)


September 30,
2019

December 31,
2018

Assets


Current assets

$

2,198,696

$

2,168,989

Property and equipment, net

862,923

747,808

Operating lease assets

233,423

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,325,812

1,269,720

Other long-term assets

237,798

253,436

Total assets

$

4,858,652

$

4,439,953




Liabilities and Equity


Current liabilities

$

1,334,506

$

1,283,611

Long-term debt, including finance leases

1,221,127

1,324,223

Long-term operating lease liabilities

159,283

Deferred income taxes

277,439

263,687

Other long-term liabilities

186,993

176,408

Total equity

1,679,304

1,392,024

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,858,652

$

4,439,953

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited - in thousands)


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018




Net cash provided by operating activities

$

441,394

$

26,770

Net cash used in investing activities

(143,524)

(142,137)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(282,043)

142,924

Effect of currency translation on cash

(154)

601

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

15,673

28,158

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period

$

27,422

$

40,326

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

$

43,095

$

68,484

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

Segment Information

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue by Reportable Segment






Communications

$

679.5

$

661.7

$

1,944.9

$

1,907.5

Oil and Gas

972.5

1,035.9

2,530.5

2,341.6

Electrical Transmission

103.0

99.1

298.3

297.6

Power Generation and Industrial

261.7

179.6

701.3

443.2

Other

0.1

1.6

0.1

3.7

Eliminations

(0.2)

(0.7)

(1.1)

(1.7)

Corporate








Consolidated revenue

$

2,016.6

$

1,977.2

$

5,474.0

$

4,991.9













For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment






EBITDA

$

247.9

$

222.8

$

620.8

$

516.1

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4.2

3.5

12.1

10.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture







(1.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

252.1

$

226.3

$

633.0

$

525.2

Reportable Segment:






Communications

$

57.1

$

74.8

$

154.8

$

230.6

Oil and Gas

212.9

155.8

499.6

311.5

Electrical Transmission

7.8

3.1

20.3

5.0

Power Generation and Industrial

2.3

9.7

14.4

24.3

Other

6.7

7.0

19.4

18.7

Corporate

(34.7)

(24.1)

(75.5)

(64.9)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

252.1

$

226.3

$

633.0

$

525.2













For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment










EBITDA Margin

12.3

%

11.3

%

11.3

%

10.3

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

Project results from non-controlled joint venture

%

%

%

(0.0)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.5

%

11.4

%

11.6

%

10.5

%

Reportable Segment:










Communications

8.4

%

11.3

%

8.0

%

12.1

%

Oil and Gas

21.9

%

15.0

%

19.7

%

13.3

%

Electrical Transmission

7.6

%

3.1

%

6.8

%

1.7

%

Power Generation and Industrial

0.9

%

5.4

%

2.1

%

5.5

%

Other

NM

448.4

%

NM

501.0

%

Corporate

NA

NA

NA

NA

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.5

%

11.4

%

11.6

%

10.5

%

NM - Percentage is not meaningful

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation






Net income

$

130.1

$

120.5

$

293.4

$

227.4

Interest expense, net

19.3

22.3

58.2

60.2

Provision for income taxes

43.3

25.1

95.1

72.0

Depreciation and amortization

55.2

54.9

174.2

156.5

EBITDA

$

247.9

$

222.8

$

620.8

$

516.1

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4.2

3.5

12.1

10.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture







(1.0)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

252.1

$

226.3

$

633.0

$

525.2









For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation








Net income

6.5

%

6.1

%

5.4

%

4.6

%

Interest expense, net

1.0

%

1.1

%

1.1

%

1.2

%

Provision for income taxes

2.1

%

1.3

%

1.7

%

1.4

%

Depreciation and amortization

2.7

%

2.8

%

3.2

%

3.1

%

EBITDA margin

12.3

%

11.3

%

11.3

%

10.3

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

Project results from non-controlled joint venture

%

%

%

(0.0)

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.5

%

11.4

%

11.6

%

10.5

%

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation






Net income

$

130.1

$

120.5

$

293.4

$

227.4

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4.2

3.5

12.1

10.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture




(1.0)

Income tax effect of adjustments (a)

(1.0)

(0.9)

(5.2)

(2.5)

Statutory tax rate effects (b)

(0.5)

(17.9)

(1.9)

(16.4)

Adjusted net income

$

132.8

$

105.2

$

298.4

$

217.5









For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation






Diluted earnings per share

$

1.69

$

1.52

$

3.85

$

2.83

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.06

0.04

0.16

0.13

Project results from non-controlled joint venture




(0.01)

Income tax effect of adjustments (a)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.03)

Statutory tax rate effects (b)

(0.01)

(0.23)

(0.02)

(0.20)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.73

$

1.33

$

3.91

$

2.71


(a)

(a)
Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income.

(b)

(b)
For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, includes the effects of Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in statutory state tax rates, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, includes the effects of the 2017 Tax Act.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)


Guidance for the Three Months
Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation


Net income

$

92

$

31.8

Interest expense, net

21

22.4

Provision for income taxes

32

34.1

Depreciation and amortization

60

56.5

EBITDA

$

205

$

144.7

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4

3.4

Goodwill impairment


47.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

209

$

195.8

 

Guidance for the Three Months
Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation


Net income

5.3

%

1.7

%

Interest expense, net

1.2

%

1.2

%

Provision for income taxes

1.8

%

1.8

%

Depreciation and amortization

3.5

%

2.9

%

EBITDA margin

11.9

%

7.5

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2

%

0.2

%

Goodwill impairment

%

2.5

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.1

%

10.2

%

Guidance for the Three Months
Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation


Net income

$

92

$

31.8

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

4

3.4

Goodwill impairment


47.7

Income tax effect of adjustments (a)

(1)

(3.5)

Statutory tax rate effects (b)


3.7

Adjusted net income

$

95

$

83.1

Guidance for the Three Months
Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months
Ended December 31, 2018

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation


Diluted earnings per share

$

1.21

$

0.41

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.05

0.04

Goodwill impairment


0.61

Income tax effect of adjustments (a)

(0.01)

(0.04)

Statutory tax rate effects (b)


0.05

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

1.25

$

1.07


(a)

Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income.

(b)

For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, includes the effects of Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in statutory state tax rates, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, includes the effects of the 2017 Tax Act.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)


Guidance for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Est.

For the Year
Ended December
31, 2018

For the Year
Ended December
31, 2017

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation




Net income

$

385

$

259.2

$

348.9

Interest expense, net

79

82.6

61.0

Provision for income taxes

127

106.1

22.9

Depreciation and amortization

234

212.9

188.0

EBITDA

$

825

$

660.8

$

620.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

16

13.5

15.7

Goodwill impairment



47.7


Project results from non-controlled joint venture



(1.0)

7.9

Restructuring charges





0.6

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals





0.7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

842

$

721.0

$

645.6



Guidance for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Est.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

For the Year Ended December 31, 2017

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation




Net income

5.3

%

3.8

%

5.3

%

Interest expense, net

1.1

%

1.2

%

0.9

%

Provision for income taxes

1.8

%

1.5

%

0.3

%

Depreciation and amortization

3.2

%

3.1

%

2.8

%

EBITDA margin

11.5

%

9.6

%

9.4

%

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2

%

0.2

%

0.2

%

Goodwill impairment

%

0.7

%

%

Project results from non-controlled joint venture

%

(0.0)

%

0.1

%

Restructuring charges

%

%

0.0

%

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals

%

%

0.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.7

%

10.4

%

9.8

%

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)


Guidance for the
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
Est.

For the Year
Ended December
31, 2018

For the Year
Ended December
31, 2017

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation




Net income

$

385

$

259.2

$

348.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

16

13.5

15.7

Goodwill impairment


47.7

Project results from non-controlled joint venture


(1.0)

7.9

Restructuring charges



0.6

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals



0.7

Income tax effect of adjustments (a)

(6)

(6.0)

(11.6)

Statutory tax rate effects (b)

(1)

(12.8)

(120.1)

Adjusted net income

$

393

$

300.6

$

241.9



















Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

For the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation




Diluted earnings per share

$

5.05

$

3.26

$

4.22

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.21

0.17

0.19

Goodwill impairment


0.60

Project results from non-controlled joint venture


(0.01)

0.10

Restructuring charges



0.01

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals



0.01

Income tax effect of adjustments (a)

(0.08)

(0.08)

(0.14)

Statutory tax rate effects (b)

(0.02)

(0.16)

(1.46)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$

5.16

$

3.77

$

2.92