MasTec Announces Record Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Increased Annual Earnings Guidance

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced better than expected third quarter financial results and increased 2019 annual earnings guidance.

Third quarter 2019 revenue was $2.02 billion , compared with $1.98 billion for the same period last year. GAAP net income increased 8% to $130.1 million , or $1.69 per diluted share, compared to $120.5 million , or $1.52 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. GAAP results exceeded the Company's previously announced diluted earnings per share expectation by $0.12 .

Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, increased 26% to $132.8 million , compared to $105.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, increased 30% to $1.73 , compared to $1.33 in the third quarter of 2018, exceeding the Company's previously announced third quarter 2019 expectation by $0.11 .

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $252.1 million , compared with $226.3 million in the third quarter of 2018, an 11% increase. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.5%. Third quarter adjusted EBITDA also exceeded the Company's previously announced 2019 third quarter guidance expectation by approximately $6 million .

The Company also announced 18-month backlog as of September 30, 2019 of $7.5 billion , an approximate $300 million decline when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Backlog as of September 30, 2019 does not include approximately $700 million in awards signed during the third quarter that are estimated to be realized beyond the 18-month period utilized in backlog.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items which are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a strong quarter and exceeded our earnings expectation with a 110-basis point improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin. We are pleased to raise our annual earnings guidance expectation, despite lower than originally expected third and fourth quarter Oil & Gas revenue, as regulatory delays on one large project caused shifts in construction activity and revenue to 2020."

Mr. Mas continued, "As we look forward into 2020 and beyond, we remain bullish about our growth prospects, with great visibility and strong demand for our Oil & Gas, Communications, Power Generation & Industrial and Electrical Transmission segments. We believe our growing end markets will allow us the opportunity to extend both our geographic base as well as our service offerings."

Mr. Mas concluded, "We are entering one of the most exciting advancements in the history of telecommunications. The deployment of 5G wireless technologies will create opportunities for the consumer, our customers and for MasTec. We are pleased to announce that we recently completed a fourth quarter acquisition that will expand our services to include wireless network integration, engineering and optimization, uniquely positioning MasTec to offer full "end-to-end" capabilities for our wireless customers.

George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer noted, "During the quarter, we once again exhibited strong cash flow performance and continue to expect to generate record annual 2019 cash flow from operations approaching $600 million. During the quarter, we also took advantage of favorable market conditions and opportunistically extended, expanded and improved pricing on our senior debt facility. As of quarter end, our balance sheet is in excellent shape with ample liquidity and comfortable leverage metrics. Our strong capital structure should allow us to take full advantage of the various growth opportunities our markets afford us as we work to maximize shareholder value."

Based on the information available today, the Company is providing initial fourth quarter guidance, and updating full year 2019 guidance expectations. The Company currently estimates full year 2019 revenue of approximately $7.2 billion. Full year 2019 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to approximate $385 million and $5.05, respectively. Regarding full year 2019 expectations for non-GAAP measures, adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $842 million or 11.7% of revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to be $5.16, a 37% increase over 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2019 the Company expects revenue of approximately $1.7 billion. Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $92 million with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $1.21. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to approximate $209 million with adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, expected to approximate $1.25.

The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2019 and 2018:

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenue $ 2,016,618

$ 1,977,227

$ 5,473,965

$ 4,991,865 Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,690,558

1,681,438

4,636,006

4,285,320 Depreciation and amortization 55,196

54,863

174,171

156,478 General and administrative expenses 77,146

80,311

220,581

211,535 Interest expense, net 19,297

22,330

58,178

60,183 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates (6,966)

(7,671)

(19,778)

(19,080) Other expense (income), net 8,002

323

16,323

(1,976) Income before income taxes $ 173,385

$ 145,633

$ 388,484

$ 299,405 Provision for income taxes (43,303)

(25,091)

(95,073)

(71,999) Net income $ 130,082

$ 120,542

$ 293,411

$ 227,406 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,486

(124)

1,993

(312) Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc. $ 128,596

$ 120,666

$ 291,418

$ 227,718















Earnings per share:













Basic earnings per share $ 1.71

$ 1.55

$ 3.88

$ 2.87 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 75,217

78,096

75,131

79,399















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.69

$ 1.52

$ 3.85

$ 2.83 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 75,934

79,201

75,760

80,484

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 Assets





Current assets $ 2,198,696

$ 2,168,989 Property and equipment, net 862,923

747,808 Operating lease assets 233,423

— Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,325,812

1,269,720 Other long-term assets 237,798

253,436 Total assets $ 4,858,652

$ 4,439,953







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities $ 1,334,506

$ 1,283,611 Long-term debt, including finance leases 1,221,127

1,324,223 Long-term operating lease liabilities 159,283

— Deferred income taxes 277,439

263,687 Other long-term liabilities 186,993

176,408 Total equity 1,679,304

1,392,024 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,858,652

$ 4,439,953

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 441,394

$ 26,770 Net cash used in investing activities (143,524)

(142,137) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (282,043)

142,924 Effect of currency translation on cash (154)

601 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,673

28,158 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 27,422

$ 40,326 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 43,095

$ 68,484

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, Segment Information 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue by Reportable Segment













Communications $ 679.5



$ 661.7



$ 1,944.9



$ 1,907.5

Oil and Gas 972.5



1,035.9



2,530.5



2,341.6

Electrical Transmission 103.0



99.1



298.3



297.6

Power Generation and Industrial 261.7



179.6



701.3



443.2

Other 0.1



1.6



0.1



3.7

Eliminations (0.2)



(0.7)



(1.1)



(1.7)

Corporate —



—



—



—

Consolidated revenue $ 2,016.6



$ 1,977.2



$ 5,474.0



$ 4,991.9



























For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment













EBITDA $ 247.9



$ 222.8



$ 620.8



$ 516.1

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4.2



3.5



12.1



10.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



—



—



(1.0)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.1



$ 226.3



$ 633.0



$ 525.2

Reportable Segment:













Communications $ 57.1



$ 74.8



$ 154.8



$ 230.6

Oil and Gas 212.9



155.8



499.6



311.5

Electrical Transmission 7.8



3.1



20.3



5.0

Power Generation and Industrial 2.3



9.7



14.4



24.3

Other 6.7



7.0



19.4



18.7

Corporate (34.7)



(24.1)



(75.5)



(64.9)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.1



$ 226.3



$ 633.0



$ 525.2



























For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment





















EBITDA Margin

12.3 %



11.3 %



11.3 %



10.3 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 % Project results from non-controlled joint venture

— %



— %



— %



(0.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.5 %



11.4 %



11.6 %



10.5 % Reportable Segment:





















Communications

8.4 %



11.3 %



8.0 %



12.1 % Oil and Gas

21.9 %



15.0 %



19.7 %



13.3 % Electrical Transmission

7.6 %



3.1 %



6.8 %



1.7 % Power Generation and Industrial

0.9 %



5.4 %



2.1 %



5.5 % Other

NM



448.4 %



NM



501.0 % Corporate

NA



NA



NA



NA Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.5 %



11.4 %



11.6 %



10.5 %

NM - Percentage is not meaningful

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation













Net income $ 130.1



$ 120.5



$ 293.4



$ 227.4

Interest expense, net 19.3



22.3



58.2



60.2

Provision for income taxes 43.3



25.1



95.1



72.0

Depreciation and amortization 55.2



54.9



174.2



156.5

EBITDA $ 247.9



$ 222.8



$ 620.8



$ 516.1

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4.2



3.5



12.1



10.1

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



—



—



(1.0)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 252.1



$ 226.3



$ 633.0



$ 525.2



















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation

















Net income

6.5 %



6.1 %



5.4 %



4.6 % Interest expense, net

1.0 %



1.1 %



1.1 %



1.2 % Provision for income taxes

2.1 %



1.3 %



1.7 %



1.4 % Depreciation and amortization

2.7 %



2.8 %



3.2 %



3.1 % EBITDA margin

12.3 %



11.3 %



11.3 %



10.3 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 % Project results from non-controlled joint venture

— %



— %



— %



(0.0) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.5 %



11.4 %



11.6 %



10.5 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation













Net income $ 130.1

$ 120.5

$ 293.4

$ 227.4 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4.2

3.5

12.1

10.1 Project results from non-controlled joint venture —

—

—

(1.0) Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (1.0)

(0.9)

(5.2)

(2.5) Statutory tax rate effects (b) (0.5)

(17.9)

(1.9)

(16.4) Adjusted net income $ 132.8

$ 105.2

$ 298.4

$ 217.5

















For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation













Diluted earnings per share $ 1.69

$ 1.52

$ 3.85

$ 2.83 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.06

0.04

0.16

0.13 Project results from non-controlled joint venture —

—

—

(0.01) Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.07)

(0.03) Statutory tax rate effects (b) (0.01)

(0.23)

(0.02)

(0.20) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.73

$ 1.33

$ 3.91

$ 2.71





(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income. (b) For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, includes the effects of Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in statutory state tax rates, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, includes the effects of the 2017 Tax Act.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Net income $ 92

$ 31.8 Interest expense, net 21

22.4 Provision for income taxes 32

34.1 Depreciation and amortization 60

56.5 EBITDA $ 205

$ 144.7 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4

3.4 Goodwill impairment —

47.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 209

$ 195.8



Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation





Net income 5.3 %

1.7 % Interest expense, net 1.2 %

1.2 % Provision for income taxes 1.8 %

1.8 % Depreciation and amortization 3.5 %

2.9 % EBITDA margin 11.9 %

7.5 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.2 %

0.2 % Goodwill impairment — %

2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 12.1 %

10.2 %



Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 92

$ 31.8 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4

3.4 Goodwill impairment —

47.7 Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (1)

(3.5) Statutory tax rate effects (b) —

3.7 Adjusted net income $ 95

$ 83.1



Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2019 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2018 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 1.21

$ 0.41 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.05

0.04 Goodwill impairment —

0.61 Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.01)

(0.04) Statutory tax rate effects (b) —

0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.25

$ 1.07





(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income. (b) For the nine month period ended September 30, 2019, includes the effects of Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in statutory state tax rates, and for the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, includes the effects of the 2017 Tax Act.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)



Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Est.

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2018

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Net income $ 385



$ 259.2



$ 348.9

Interest expense, net 79



82.6



61.0

Provision for income taxes 127



106.1



22.9

Depreciation and amortization 234



212.9



188.0

EBITDA $ 825



$ 660.8



$ 620.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 16



13.5



15.7

Goodwill impairment —



47.7



—

Project results from non-controlled joint venture —



(1.0)



7.9

Restructuring charges —



—



0.6

Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals —



—



0.7

Adjusted EBITDA $ 842



$ 721.0



$ 645.6







Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

Est.

For the Year Ended December 31, 2018

For the Year Ended December 31, 2017 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation









Net income

5.3 %



3.8 %



5.3 % Interest expense, net

1.1 %



1.2 %



0.9 % Provision for income taxes

1.8 %



1.5 %



0.3 % Depreciation and amortization

3.2 %



3.1 %



2.8 % EBITDA margin

11.5 %



9.6 %



9.4 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

0.2 %



0.2 %



0.2 % Goodwill impairment

— %



0.7 %



— % Project results from non-controlled joint venture

— %



(0.0) %



0.1 % Restructuring charges

— %



— %



0.0 % Charges (recoveries) from multi-employer pension plan withdrawals

— %



— %



0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

11.7 %



10.4 %



9.8 %