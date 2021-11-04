MasTec Announces Strong Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Updates Annual Guidance

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced third quarter 2021 financial results and updated its guidance for the remainder of 2021.

Third quarter 2021 revenue was a record $2.4 billion, compared to $1.7 billion for the prior year period, a 42% increase. Third quarter 2021 GAAP net income was $112.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, $0.13 above expectation.

Third quarter 2021 adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, both non-GAAP measures, were $135.6 million and $1.81, respectively, with adjusted diluted earnings per share exceeding the Company's previously announced expectation by $0.10. Third quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA, also a non-GAAP measure, was $278 million, or 11.6% of revenue, $11 million above expectation.

Record third quarter 18-month backlog as of September 30, 2021 was $8.5 billion, an increase of approximately $821 million compared to the same quarter last year, with record third quarter backlog across all non-Oil & Gas segments. Sequentially, third quarter consolidated backlog decreased approximately $685 million, comprised of $767 million in expected Oil & Gas segment backlog reductions partially offset by approximately $82 million in backlog increase in non-Oil & Gas segments, as MasTec continues to expand its business mix in the communications, clean energy and electrical grid markets.

Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which are all non-GAAP measures, exclude certain items which are detailed and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP-reported measures in the attached Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures.

Jose Mas, MasTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "End market opportunities across our non-Oil & Gas segments continue to develop and provide us significant growth opportunities as evidenced by our record non-Oil & Gas segment backlog. We remain confident that our diversified end market portfolio provides us a near term path towards reaching our $10 billion revenue goal, with strong adjusted EBITDA margin and cash flow performance."

Mr. Mas continued, "Finally I would like to take the opportunity to thank the men and women of MasTec for their continued dedication and professionalism. The safety of our employees during these unprecedented times remains our primary focus, as we continually provide critical infrastructure services to our customers."

George Pita, MasTec's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer noted, "Today we are also announcing a new unsecured credit facility, with a $250 million increase to $2.0 billion, improved pricing and the elimination of security requirements. I would like to thank our banking partners for their strong long-term support. During the third quarter, we continued our strong cash flow performance, reducing our net debt levels by approximately $80 million despite the working capital requirements associated with a sequential revenue increase of approximately $442 million. Our strong capital structure affords us ample financial flexibility to fund future strategic growth opportunities to maximize shareholder value."

The Company is updating its guidance and now estimates 2021 annual revenue to approximate $8.0 billion, with 2021 annual GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $332 million and $4.46, respectively. 2021 annual adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $930 million, and 2021 annual adjusted diluted earnings per share is expected to approximate $5.55.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenue of approximately $1.9 billion. Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP net income is expected to approximate $75 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $1.01. Fourth quarter 2021 adjusted EBITDA is expected to approximate $218 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share expected to approximate $1.33.

Senior Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. The call-in number for the conference call is (334) 323-0501 or (800) 353-6461 and the replay number is (719) 457-0820, with a pass code of 8886034. The replay will run for 30 days. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed and replayed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com.

The following tables set forth the financial results for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and 2020:

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited - in thousands, except per share information)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Revenue $ 2,404,332



$ 1,698,279



$ 6,142,414



$ 4,684,180

Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 2,057,336



1,380,522



5,246,427



3,948,644

Depreciation 95,366



71,397



262,132



182,173

Amortization of intangible assets 23,352



11,200



54,522



28,384

General and administrative expenses 91,638



72,690



249,706



243,163

Interest expense, net 13,091



13,553



39,379



45,365

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net (8,714)



(7,445)



(23,585)



(22,092)

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



5,569



—



5,569

Other income, net (7,772)



(6,612)



(24,457)



(18,481)

Income before income taxes $ 140,035



$ 157,405



$ 338,290



$ 271,455

Provision for income taxes (27,578)



(40,520)



(83,956)



(61,681)

Net income $ 112,457



$ 116,885



$ 254,334



$ 209,774

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,370



394



2,147



48

Net income attributable to MasTec, Inc. $ 111,087



$ 116,491



$ 252,187



$ 209,726

















Earnings per share:













Basic earnings per share $ 1.53



$ 1.61



$ 3.48



$ 2.87

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 72,503



72,138



72,481



72,971

















Diluted earnings per share $ 1.50



$ 1.59



$ 3.41



$ 2.84

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 73,977



73,095



73,921



73,787



Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Current assets $ 2,588,419



$ 2,359,015

Property and equipment, net 1,063,358



982,328

Operating lease assets 197,581



176,573

Goodwill, net 1,338,597



1,243,034

Other intangible assets, net 496,963



184,043

Other long-term assets 328,330



282,856

Total assets $ 6,013,248



$ 5,227,849









Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities $ 1,704,308



$ 1,415,199

Long-term debt, including finance leases 1,347,149



1,157,632

Long-term operating lease liabilities 129,568



116,506

Deferred income taxes 326,107



302,938

Other long-term liabilities 228,634



230,049

Total equity 2,277,482



2,005,525

Total liabilities and equity $ 6,013,248



$ 5,227,849



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands)



For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020







Net cash provided by operating activities $ 499,097



$ 683,176

Net cash used in investing activities (716,694)



(177,177)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 34,464



(339,982)

Effect of currency translation on cash (61)



730

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (183,194)



166,747

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period $ 423,118



$ 71,427

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 239,924



$ 238,174



Note: Liquidity is defined as cash plus availability under our credit facilities.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

Segment Information 2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue by Reportable Segment















Communications $ 670.3



$ 645.4



$ 1,869.3



$ 1,943.8

Clean Energy and Infrastructure 518.4



468.9



1,350.3



1,181.4

Oil and Gas 858.4



462.5



2,205.3



1,190.1

Electrical Transmission 365.3



128.5



731.4



380.7

Other 0.0



0.1



0.0



0.2

Eliminations (8.1)



(7.1)



(13.9)



(12.0)

Corporate —



—



—



—

Consolidated revenue $ 2,404.3



$ 1,698.3



$ 6,142.4



$ 4,684.2







For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment















EBITDA $ 271.8



$ 253.6



$ 694.3



$ 527.4

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6.1



5.6



17.7



15.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



5.6



—



5.6

Adjusted EBITDA $ 277.9



$ 264.8



$ 712.0



$ 548.5

Reportable Segment:













Communications $ 71.6



$ 79.6



$ 193.1



$ 206.8

Clean Energy and Infrastructure 13.8



34.4



40.2



69.5

Oil and Gas 170.6



160.4



476.2



315.0

Electrical Transmission 34.9



9.1



47.8



14.2

Other 7.5



7.6



23.3



22.5

Corporate (20.5)



(26.3)



(68.6)



(79.5)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 277.9



$ 264.8



$ 712.0



$ 548.5







For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Reportable Segment













EBITDA Margin 11.3 %

14.9 %

11.3 %

11.3 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — %

0.3 %

— %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6 %

15.6 %

11.6 %

11.7 % Reportable Segment:













Communications 10.7 %

12.3 %

10.3 %

10.6 % Clean Energy and Infrastructure 2.7 %

7.3 %

3.0 %

5.9 % Oil and Gas 19.9 %

34.7 %

21.6 %

26.5 % Electrical Transmission 9.5 %

7.1 %

6.5 %

3.7 % Other NM



NM



NM



NM

Corporate —



—



—



—

Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6 %

15.6 %

11.6 %

11.7 %



NM - Percentage is not meaningful

Note: The Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Electrical Transmission segments represent the "non-Oil & Gas" segments.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation













Net income $ 112.5



$ 116.9



$ 254.3



$ 209.8

Interest expense, net 13.1



13.6



39.4



45.4

Provision for income taxes 27.6



40.5



84.0



61.7

Depreciation 95.4



71.4



262.1



182.2

Amortization of intangible assets 23.4



11.2



54.5



28.4

EBITDA $ 271.8



$ 253.6



$ 694.3



$ 527.4

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6.1



5.6



17.7



15.5

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



5.6



—



5.6

Adjusted EBITDA $ 277.9



$ 264.8



$ 712.0



$ 548.5







For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation













Net income 4.7 %

6.9 %

4.1 %

4.5 % Interest expense, net 0.5 %

0.8 %

0.6 %

1.0 % Provision for income taxes 1.1 %

2.4 %

1.4 %

1.3 % Depreciation 4.0 %

4.2 %

4.3 %

3.9 % Amortization of intangible assets 1.0 %

0.7 %

0.9 %

0.6 % EBITDA margin 11.3 %

14.9 %

11.3 %

11.3 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 %

0.3 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — %

0.3 %

— %

0.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6 %

15.6 %

11.6 %

11.7 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation













Net income $ 112.5



$ 116.9



$ 254.3



$ 209.8

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6.1



5.6



17.7



15.5

Amortization of intangible assets 23.4



11.2



54.5



28.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



5.6



—



5.6

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (6.3)



(4.8)



(13.3)



(11.0)

Statutory tax rate effects (b) —



—



1.2



—

Adjusted net income $ 135.6



$ 134.5



$ 314.4



$ 248.3







For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation













Diluted earnings per share $ 1.50



$ 1.59



$ 3.41



$ 2.84

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.08



0.08



0.24



0.21

Amortization of intangible assets 0.32



0.15



0.74



0.38

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



0.08



—



0.08

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.08)



(0.07)



(0.18)



(0.15)

Statutory tax rate effects (b) —



—



0.02



—

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.81



$ 1.83



$ 4.22



$ 3.36







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income. (b) For the nine month period ended September 30, 2021, includes the effect of changes in certain state tax rates.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2021 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation





Net income $ 75



$ 112.9

Interest expense, net 14



14.3

Provision for income taxes 19



40.8

Depreciation 82



76.7

Amortization of intangible assets 22



10.5

EBITDA $ 212



$ 255.2

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6



6.3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 218



$ 261.5







Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2021 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation





Net income 4.0 %

6.9 % Interest expense, net 0.8 %

0.9 % Provision for income taxes 1.0 %

2.5 % Depreciation 4.4 %

4.7 % Amortization of intangible assets 1.2 %

0.6 % EBITDA margin 11.4 %

15.6 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.3 %

0.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.7 %

16.0 %





Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2021 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2020 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation





Net income $ 75



$ 112.9

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 6



6.3

Amortization of intangible assets 22



10.5

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (5)



(4.2)

Statutory tax rate effects (b) —



2.5

Adjusted net income $ 98



$ 128.1







Guidance for the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2021 Est.

For the Three Months

Ended December 31, 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation





Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01



$ 1.54

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.08



0.09

Amortization of intangible assets 0.30



0.14

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.06)



(0.06)

Statutory tax rate effects (b) —



0.03

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.33



$ 1.75







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income.



(b) For the three month period ended December 31, 2020, includes the effect of changes in state tax rates.

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Est.

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2020

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2019 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation









Net income $ 332



$ 322.7



$ 394.1

Interest expense, net 54



59.6



77.0

Provision for income taxes 100



102.5



116.8

Depreciation 344



258.8



212.5

Amortization of intangible assets 77



38.9



23.0

EBITDA $ 906



$ 782.5



$ 823.4

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 24



21.9



16.4

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



5.6



—

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment —



—



3.3

Adjusted EBITDA $ 930



$ 810.0



$ 843.2







Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Est.

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2020

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2019 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin Reconciliation









Net income 4.2 %

5.1 %

5.5 % Interest expense, net 0.7 %

0.9 %

1.1 % Provision for income taxes 1.2 %

1.6 %

1.6 % Depreciation 4.3 %

4.1 %

3.0 % Amortization of intangible assets 1.0 %

0.6 %

0.3 % EBITDA margin 11.3 %

12.4 %

11.5 % Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.3 %

0.3 %

0.2 % Loss on extinguishment of debt — %

0.1 %

— % Goodwill and intangible asset impairment — %

— %

0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 11.6 %

12.8 %

11.7 %

Supplemental Disclosures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Disclosures - Unaudited (unaudited - in millions, except for percentages and per share information)



Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Est.

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2020

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2019 Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation









Net income $ 332



$ 322.7



$ 394.1

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 24



21.9



16.4

Amortization of intangible assets 77



38.9



23.0

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



5.6



—

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment —



—



3.3

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (21)



(15.2)



(13.2)

Statutory tax rate effects (b) 1



2.5



(7.8)

Adjusted net income $ 413



$ 376.4



$ 415.9







Guidance for the

Year Ended

December 31, 2021

Est.

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2020

For the Year

Ended December

31, 2019 Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share Reconciliation









Diluted earnings per share $ 4.46



$ 4.38



$ 5.17

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.32



0.30



0.22

Amortization of intangible assets 1.03



0.53



0.30

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



0.08



—

Goodwill and intangible asset impairment —



—



0.04

Income tax effect of adjustments (a) (0.29)



(0.21)



(0.17)

Statutory tax rate effects (b) 0.02



0.03



(0.10)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 5.55



$ 5.11



$ 5.46







(a) Represents the tax effect of the adjusted items that are subject to tax, including the tax effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. Tax effects are determined based on the tax treatment of the related item, the incremental statutory tax rate of the jurisdictions pertaining to the adjustment, and their effect on pre-tax income. (b) For the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, includes the effect of changes in state tax rates and for the year ended December 31, 2019, includes the effects of changes in Canadian provincial statutory tax rates, as well as changes in state tax rates.

The tables may contain slight summation differences due to rounding.



MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy, utility and other infrastructure, such as: wireless, wireline/fiber, and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; heavy civil, and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on currently available operating, financial, economic and other information, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual future results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Specific factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: risks related to adverse effects of health epidemics and pandemics or other outbreaks of communicable diseases, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on supply chain or inflationary issues, as well as, the potential effects of the recently proposed vaccine mandates; market conditions, technological developments, regulatory or policy changes, including permitting processes and tax incentives that affect us or our customers' industries; the effect of federal, local, state, foreign or tax legislation and other regulations affecting the industries we serve and related projects and expenditures; the effect on demand for our services of changes in the amount of capital expenditures by our customers due to, among other things, economic conditions, including potential adverse effects of public health issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic on economic activity generally, the availability and cost of financing, and customer consolidation in the industries we serve; activity in the industries we serve and the impact on our customers' expenditure levels caused by fluctuations in commodity prices, including for oil, natural gas, electricity and other energy sources; our ability to manage projects effectively and in accordance with our estimates, as well as our ability to accurately estimate the costs associated with our fixed price and other contracts, including any material changes in estimates for completion of projects and estimates of the recoverability of change orders; the timing and extent of fluctuations in operational, geographic and weather factors affecting our customers, projects and the industries in which we operate; the highly competitive nature of our industry and the ability of our customers, including our largest customers, to terminate or reduce the amount of work, or in some cases, the prices paid for services, on short or no notice under our contracts, and/or customer disputes related to our performance of services and the resolution of unapproved change orders; risks related to completed or potential acquisitions, including our ability to identify suitable acquisition or strategic investment opportunities, to integrate acquired businesses within expected timeframes and to achieve the revenue, cost savings and earnings levels from such acquisitions at or above the levels projected, including the risk of potential asset impairment charges and write-downs of goodwill; our dependence on a limited number of customers and our ability to replace non-recurring projects with new projects; the effect of state and federal regulatory initiatives, including costs of compliance with existing and potential future safety and environmental requirements, including with respect to climate change; risks associated with potential environmental issues and other hazards from our operations; disputes with, or failures of, our subcontractors to deliver agreed-upon supplies or services in a timely fashion, and the risk of being required to pay our subcontractors even if our customers do not pay us; risks related to our strategic arrangements, including our equity investments; any exposure resulting from system or information technology interruptions or data security breaches; any material changes in estimates for legal costs or case settlements or adverse determinations on any claim, lawsuit or proceeding; the adequacy of our insurance, legal and other reserves; the outcome of our plans for future operations, growth and services, including business development efforts, backlog, acquisitions and dispositions; our ability to maintain a workforce based upon current and anticipated workloads; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel, key management and skilled employees, including from acquired businesses, and our ability to enforce any noncompetition agreements; fluctuations in fuel, maintenance, materials, labor and other costs; risks associated with volatility of our stock price or any dilution or stock price volatility that shareholders may experience in connection with shares we may issue as consideration for earn-out obligations or as purchase consideration in connection with past or future acquisitions, or as a result of other stock issuances; restrictions imposed by our credit facility, senior notes and any future loans or securities; our ability to obtain performance and surety bonds; risks related to our operations that employ a unionized workforce, including labor availability, productivity and relations, as well as risks associated with multiemployer union pension plans, including underfunding and withdrawal liabilities; risks associated with operating in or expanding into additional international markets, including risks from fluctuations in foreign currencies, foreign labor and general business conditions and risks from failure to comply with laws applicable to our foreign activities and/or governmental policy uncertainty; a small number of our existing shareholders have the ability to influence major corporate decisions; as well as other risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable; however, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our underlying assumptions are incorrect, our actual results may differ significantly from the results that we express in, or imply by, any of our forward-looking statements. These and other risks are detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to reflect future events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. We qualify any and all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary factors.

