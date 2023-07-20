MasTec Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CORAL GABLES, Fla., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that it will release results of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Senior Management will also hold a conference call to discuss these results on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

The call-in number for the live conference call is (856) 344-9221 or (888) 394-8218, with a confirmation code of 3225603. Additionally, the call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed, along with any presentation materials, and replayed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.mastec.com. The replay will run for 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

