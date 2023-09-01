MasTec Senior Management to Participate in Webcast Fireside Chats at the Morgan Stanley and D.A. Davidson Institutional Investor Conferences

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) today announced that its senior management will be participating in fireside chats about the company's operations and potential.  The Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference presentation will be on September 13th at approximately 4:20PM PT.  The DADCO 22nd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference presentation will be on September 21st at approximately 12:30 PM CT. One-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's management are also being arranged as a part of the conferences.

The audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at www.mastec.com.  Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes.  The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at www.mastec.com. The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

