Mastech Digital announces Expansion into Engineering Staffing Services

Mastech Digital, Inc.

31 May, 2023, 07:00 ET

Company's proven staffing engine to address Engineering talent gap across industries

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation Services, announced its entry into Engineering Staffing Services business. As a leading provider of Data and Analytics services and IT talent to corporations globally, the company now aims to also become a trusted partner for providing engineering talent nationwide.

The Engineering Staffing Services (ESS) division of Mastech Digital will bring top engineering talent to businesses seeking highly skilled engineering professionals to drive their innovation and growth. By leveraging its extensive network built over the past three decades, Mastech Digital's newest offering will provide tailored staffing solutions to recruit reliable talent for mission-critical Engineering needs across industries like Manufacturing, Automobiles, Aerospace, Architecture, Energy, Bio-medical, Telecommunications, and Infrastructure.

"This is a significant step for Mastech Digital in its stellar history over decades of being a trusted IT staffing partner for its customers," said Vivek Gupta, President and CEO of Mastech Digital. "We live in interesting times with AI and Industry 4.0 defining the future of engineering innovation and advancements across most industries. Having a proven track record of sourcing and onboarding best in class IT skills expeditiously, we now want to also become the 'go-to' partner for any enterprise seeking top-notch engineering talent," he added.

Mastech Digital has been at the forefront of digital innovation over the last few years. The company has been making deep investments in its Data and Analytics Services segment while strengthening its focus on providing world-class digital technology skills by introducing MAS-REMOTE and Offshore Staffing. Most recently, the company also launched a self-service staffing portal for clients to select candidates in a unique digital shopping cart style.

About Mastech Digital:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India. Visit www.mastechdigital.com.

