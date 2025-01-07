Mastech Digital Announces New Employee Inducement Grant Under NYSE American Listed Company Guide Rule Sec. 711

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (the 'Company') (NYSE AMERICAN: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation Services, today announced that the Company made an award of non-qualified stock options to purchase up to 702,358 shares of the Company's common stock to its new President and Chief Executive Officer, Nirav Patel, effective on his start date, January 6, 2025 (the "Effective Date"). The award was made pursuant to the Company's previously announced Executive Employment Agreement with Mr. Patel, and as a material inducement to him joining the Company as its President and Chief Executive Officer.

Subject to the terms of the underlying stock option agreement, the stock options will vest in accordance with the following schedule:

(i) 87,795 shares will vest on the one-year anniversary of the Effective Date;

(ii) 87,795 shares will vest on the second-year anniversary of the Effective Date;

(iii) 87,795 shares will vest on the third-year anniversary of the Effective Date;

(iv) 87,794 shares will vest on the four-year anniversary of the Effective Date;

(v) 175,589 shares will vest on the first date during Mr. Patel's term of employment that the Company's Quarterly Average Market Capitalization (as defined in the stock option agreement) is greater than $300,000,000;

(vi) 87,795 shares will vest on the first date during Mr. Patel's term of employment that the Company's Quarterly Average Market Capitalization is greater than $450,000,000; and

(vii) 87,795 shares will vest on the first date during Mr. Patel's term of employment that the Company's Quarterly Average Market Capitalization is greater than $600,000,000.

The options are subject to acceleration and forfeiture in the event of the termination of Mr. Patel's employment and/or the consummation of a 'Change of Control' of the Company, in each case in accordance with the terms of the stock option agreement.

This award was granted as a material inducement to employment in accordance with the NYSE American Listed Company Guide Rule Sec. 711.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation Services. The company specializes in delivering high-quality technology talent and innovative solutions that help businesses drive digital transformation and harness the power of data and analytics. Mastech Digital operates globally, with headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, and delivery centers in North America and India.

For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements based on management's expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to projections of and statements regarding the Company's ability to generate revenues, earnings, and cash flow. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and it assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements as circumstances change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the level of market demand for the Company's services, the highly-competitive market for the types of services offered by the Company, the impact of competitive factors on profit margins, market and general economic conditions that could cause the Company's customers to reduce their spending for its services, the Company's ability to create, acquire and build new lines of business, to attract and retain qualified personnel, reduce costs and conserve cash, the extent to which the Company's business is adversely affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemics or outbreaks disrupting day-to-day activities and other risks that are described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039524/2514173/Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.