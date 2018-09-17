Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter Financial Results on October 31, 2018

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania, October 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results of the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, October 31st at 9:00am Eastern Time, and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO, and Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531268/Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg )



The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13684478. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13684478. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics services; other digital transformation services that include Salesforce, SAP HANA, and Digital Learning services; and IT staffing services. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit http://www.mastechdigital.com.

Contact: Donna Kijowski | Manager, Investor Relations | +1-888-330-5497, Donna.Kijowski@mastechdigital.com

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.