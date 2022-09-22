Mastech Digital Launches Self-Service Staffing Platform for Clients

~Integrated with the website, the platform provides a digital shopping cart experience to users~

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, a leading Digital Transformation Services company, has launched an online staffing platform that will help clients find IT consultants of their choice from across the country in a self-service mode. The platform promises clients an omni-channel experience by providing another way of accessing the Company's vast talent pool, in addition to the white-glove staffing service that its customers enjoy and expect from Mastech Digital.

The self-service platform (https://staffing.mastechdigital.com), which has been integrated with the Company's website, allows clients to browse candidates based on skill sets, number of years of experience, and geographic location. The platform searches Mastech Digital's vast proprietary database of millions of resumes of IT professionals and presents the most relevant ones to the users. Clients can then select candidates of their choice and add them to their 'shopping cart' for further evaluation. The platform works equally well for both local and remotely based consultants.

Commenting on the new staffing platform, Vivek Gupta, President and CEO of Mastech Digital, said, "This is an important milestone in our journey as a leading provider of Digital Transformation Services. Our large database of candidate profiles is now available to everyone to choose the best IT professionals using our all-new staffing platform. Driven by AI and Analytics, the platform makes searches easy and brings improved efficiency for clients who are looking to onboard the right resources quickly. We have built the platform with the intent of making the candidate search process as easy as online shopping for our clients."

Mastech Digital has been at the forefront of digital innovation in IT staffing for many years. In 2020, the Company launched MAS-REMOTE, a program under which it offers to its clients top 10% of remote technology workers in the US. Most recently, it has extended the remote staffing offering to Offshore Staffing as an even more cost-effective method of augmenting the clients' IT resources.

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India.

