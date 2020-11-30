Mastech Digital Receives Award from TechServe Alliance for Excellence in the New Normal

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT services, today announced that the Company has been recognized by TechServe's Excellence in the New Normal Honors. This honor recognizes individuals from IT & engineering staffing and solutions firms that have lifted team spirits, inspired others, exceeded expectations and responded to challenges with extraordinary creativity during this unprecedented year. TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & engineering staffing and solutions industry, featured Mastech Digital at its first Virtual Event, November 10-12, 2020.

"TechServe Alliance Excellence in the New Normal Honors exemplifies the very best of our industry. In light of the disruption triggered by the public health crisis, TechServe developed a new, more personal way of celebrating team members who have excelled and inspired others during this 'New Normal,' said Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "The recipients of this honor are to be congratulated for their perseverance and exceeding expectations during this past year," added Roberts.

"This recognition of excellence by TechServe Alliance is an incredible honor for Mastech Digital. Faced with the unprecedented times presented by the COVID-19 pandemic this year, the entire organization rose to the challenges and delivered superlative performance through creativity, innovation and steadfast commitment to excel. The recognition therefore belongs to all our associates who are pulling through as a winning team during these testing times," said Vivek Gupta, President and CEO, Mastech Digital.

