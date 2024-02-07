Mastech Digital Reports a 20% Year-over-Year Revenue Decline in the Fourth Quarter of 2023

News provided by

Mastech Digital, Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

Its Data and Analytics Segment Reported Strong Order Bookings during the Quarter  

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Total consolidated revenues declined by 20% to $46.1 million, compared to revenues of $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022;
  • The Company's Data and Analytics Services segment reported revenues of $8.2 million, compared to $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, as existing clients curtailed spending in 2023;
  • The IT Staffing Services segment achieved revenues of $37.9 million, compared to $48.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Our billable consultants continued to decline during the quarter, albeit at a slower rate than what we experienced in the prior three quarters;
  • GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share was ($0.46) in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $0.13 in the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter of 2023 included $2.4 million of severance expense and a goodwill impairment of $5.3 million;
  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.11 in the fourth quarter of 2023 versus $0.23 in the fourth quarter of 2022; and
  • On December 31, 2023, the Company had no bank debt and had over $21 million of cash balances on hand.

Fourth Quarter Results: 

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $46.1 million, compared to $57.2 million during the corresponding quarter of 2022. Gross profits in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $11.3 million, compared to $14.2 million in the same quarter of 2022. GAAP net income (loss) for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled ($5.4 million) or ($0.46) per diluted share, compared to $1.5 million net income, or $0.13 per diluted share during the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Activity levels at the Company's Data and Analytics Services segment remained elevated in the fourth quarter of 2023, as order bookings approximated $19 million – which reversed a disappointing bookings performance in the previous quarter. The Company's IT Staffing Services segment experienced a decline of 46 billable consultants during the quarter. However, the billable consultant decline this quarter was largely in line with the seasonal fourth quarter decrease in billable consultants and was reflective of clients' desires to complete existing projects before the end of the 2023 calendar year.

Full Year Results:

Revenues for the full year of 2023 totaled $201.1 million, compared to $242.2 in 2022. Gross profits for 2023 were $51.0 million or 25.4% of total revenues, compared to $63.2 million or 26.1% of total revenues in 2022. GAAP net (loss) for 2023 was ($7.1 million) or ($0.61) per diluted share, compared to $8.7 million net income, or $0.72 per diluted share in 2022.  Non-GAAP net income for 2023 was $5.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $13.7 million, or $1.13 per diluted share in 2022.

Vivek Gupta, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated: "Challenging economic conditions weighed on clients' spending practices for most of 2023. As a result, both of our business segments experienced revenue declines during the year. However, during the fourth quarter 2023, our Data and Analytics segment saw a notable uptick in order bookings, and our IT Staffing segment achieved billable consultant headcount growth in October and November, before experiencing the seasonally high project ends of December. We are encouraged by both indicators as we enter the new year. Despite 2023's difficulties, we believe that our businesses remain fundamentally sound and that we are well positioned for a successful year in 2024."

Commenting on the Company's financial position, Jack Cronin, Mastech Digital's Chief Financial Officer stated: "On December 31, 2023, we had $21.1 million of cash balances on hand, no bank debt, and borrowing availability of approximately $22.5 million under our revolving credit facility. Our Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) measurement stood at 53 days on December 31, 2023, which is well within our targeted range."

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and India.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures:

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures to supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are included in the attached financial tables.

We believe that providing non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share offers investors useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enables comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business. Additionally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's performance.

Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measures contained herein exclude the following expense items:

Amortization of acquired intangible assets: We amortize intangible assets acquired in connection with our June 2015 acquisition of Hudson IT, our July 2017 acquisition of the services division of InfoTrellis, Inc. and our October 2020 acquisition of AmberLeaf Partners. We exclude these amortization expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates a helpful comparison of our results with other periods.

Stock-based compensation expenses: We incur material recurring expenses related to non-cash, stock-based compensation. We exclude these expenses in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe that it provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance. Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use under ASC 718, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Settlement reserve on employment-related claim, net of recoveries: In the second quarter of 2023, we recognized a pre-tax reserve of $3.1 million related to an employment claim asserted by a former employee who alleged various employment-related claims against the Company, including a claim of wrongful termination. During the third quarter of 2023, we settled this claim and, while the exact terms of the settlement agreement are confidential, the settlement amount, net of expected recoveries, was consistent with the economic terms and conditions that were reflected in our second quarter 2023 financial statements.  We have excluded this reserve in our non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it is not indicative of our ongoing operating performance and, thus, its exclusion allows investors to make more meaningful comparison between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates a helpful comparison of our results with other periods.

Severance charges:  From time to time, we incur severance expense related to the termination by the Company of leadership and other key personnel.  We believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons between our operating results and those of other companies within our industry and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.

Impairment of goodwill:  The Company accounts for acquisitions in accordance with guidance found in ASC 805, Business Combinations.  Accordingly, excess purchase price over the fair value of net tangible assets and identifiable intangible assets are recorded as goodwill. Goodwill is not amortized but is tested for impairment at least on an annual basis.  If impairment is indicated, a write-down to fair value is recorded based on the excess of the carrying value of the asset over its fair market value. As a result of the reductions in revenues related to our Data and Analytics segment during 2023, we performed a quantitative impairment test on December 31, 2023. The results of this testing indicated an impairment of goodwill of $5.3 million.  While it is possible that goodwill impairment could occur in the future, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude impairment expense are useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses and facilitate comparison of our results with other periods.

Cyber security breach:  In July 2022, we incurred a cyber security breach of a single employee email which resulted in potential damages and the incurrence of expenses related to the engagement of cyber security experts to assist with containment and compliance action steps associated with appropriate closure of incident. While there are no guarantees that other security breaches will not occur in the future, we believe that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude these expenses is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses and facilitates comparison of our results with other periods.   

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions.  Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which include but are not limited to projections of and statements regarding the Company's ability to generate revenues, earnings, and cash flow, and statements regarding the Company's share repurchase program.  These statements are based on information currently available to the Company and it assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements as circumstances change.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.  Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecasted in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the level of market demand for the Company's services, the highly competitive market for the types of services offered by the Company, the impact of competitive factors on profit margins, market conditions that could cause the Company's customers to reduce their spending for its services, the Company's ability to create, acquire and build new lines of business, to attract and retain qualified personnel, reduce costs and conserve cash, the extent to which the Company's business is adversely affected by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to limit the further spread of COVID-19 and other risks that are described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)






December 31,

December 31,


2023

2022





ASSETS



Current assets:



     Cash and cash equivalents 

$         21,147

$           7,057

     Accounts receivable, net 

29,815

42,322

     Prepaid and other current assets

5,501

3,795

           Total current assets

56,463

53,174





Equipment, enterprise software and leasehold improvements, net

1,913

2,665





Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,106

3,886





Deferred income taxes

793

-

Deferred financing costs, net

284

293

Non-current deposits

457

578

Goodwill, net of impairment

27,210

32,510

Intangible assets, net

13,001

15,773

           Total  assets

$      1,05,227

$      1,08,879





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:



     Current portion of long-term debt

$                -

$           1,100

     Current portion of operating lease liability

1,236

1,504

     Accounts payable

4,659

4,475

     Accrued payroll and related costs

12,354

11,085

     Other accrued liabilities

1,622

1,393

           Total current liabilities

19,871

19,557





Long-term liabilities:



    Long-term operating lease liability, less current portion

3,843

2,294

    Long-term accrued income taxes

69

105

    Deferred income taxes

-

920

           Total liabilities

23,783

22,876





Shareholders' equity:



     Common stock, par value $0.01 per share

133

133

     Additional paid-in capital

35,345

32,059

     Retained earnings

52,415

59,553

     Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,644)

(1,555)

     Treasury stock, at cost

(4,805)

(4,187)

          Total shareholders' equity

81,444

86,003

           Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      1,05,227

$      1,08,879





MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Revenues

$ 46,052

$ 57,216

$ 2,01,098

$ 2,42,238








Cost of revenues

34,708

42,998

1,50,062

1,79,055








Gross profit

11,344

14,218

51,036

63,183








Selling, general and administrative expenses:






   Operating expenses

12,974

12,231

51,911

50,984

   Impairment of goodwill

5,300

-

5,300

-

   Employment-related claim, net of recoveries

-

-

3,100

-

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

18,274

12,231

60,311

50,984








Income (loss) from operations 

(6,930)

1,987

(9,275)

12,199








Other income/(expense), net

44

284

244

292








Income (loss) before income taxes 

(6,886)

2,271

(9,031)

12,491








Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,535)

733

(1,893)

3,779

Net income (loss)

$ (5,351)

$   1,538

$    (7,138)

$      8,712
















Earnings (loss) per share:






Basic

$   (0.46)

$     0.13

$      (0.61)

$        0.75

Diluted

$   (0.46)

$     0.13

$      (0.61)

$        0.72








Weighted average common shares outstanding:






Basic

11,598

11,620

11,613

11,588

Diluted

11,598

12,063

11,613

12,077








MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)














Three Months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022













GAAP Net Income (Loss)

$          (5,351)

$         1,538

$    (7,138)

$         8,712













Adjustments:









   Amortization of acquired intangible assets

693

612

2,772

2,987


   Stock-based compensation

581

171

3,082

2,225


   Severance expense

2,350

870

2,350

990


   Impairment of goodwill

5,300

-

5,300

-


   Employment-related claim, net of recoveries

-

-

3,100

-


   Cyber-security breach

-

-

-

450


   Income tax adjustments

(2,247)

(423)

(4,191)

(1,677)


Non-GAAP Net Income

$            1,326

$         2,768

$     5,275

$       13,687
























GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

$            (0.46)

$           0.13

$      (0.61)

$           0.72


Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share

$              0.11

$           0.23

$       0.44

$           1.13
























Weighted average common shares outstanding:









GAAP Diluted Shares

11,598

12,063

11,613

12,077


Non-GAAP Diluted Shares

11,900

12,063

11,978

12,077











MASTECH DIGITAL, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)









Three Months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022








Revenues:






    Data and analytics services

$    8,152

$    9,116

$     34,358

$     40,594

    IT staffing services

37,900

48,100

1,66,740

2,01,644

        Total revenues

$  46,052

$  57,216

$  2,01,098

$  2,42,238








Gross Margin %:






    Data and analytics services

44.7 %

37.0 %

43.5 %

41.5 %

    IT staffing services

20.3 %

22.5 %

21.6 %

23.0 %

        Total gross margin %

24.6 %

24.8 %

25.4 %

26.1 %








Segment Operating Income (Loss):






    Data and analytics services

$       586

$       714

$     (1,807)

$       3,329

    IT staffing services

827

2,755

6,054

13,297

       Subtotal

1,413

3,469

4,247

16,626








Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(693)

(612)

(2,772)

(2,987)

Reserve for cyber-security breach

-

-

-

(450)

Severance expense

(2,350)

(870)

(2,350)

(990)

Impairment of goodwill

(5,300)

-

(5,300)

-

Employment-related claim, net of recoveries

-

-

(3,100)

-

Interest expense and other, net

44

284

244

292

Income (loss) before income taxes

$  (6,886)

$    2,271

$     (9,031)

$     12,491








Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039524/Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Mastech Digital, Inc.

Also from this source

Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024

Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 7, 2024

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the...
Mastech Digital Reports a 24% Year-over-Year Revenue Decline in the Third Quarter of 2023

Mastech Digital Reports a 24% Year-over-Year Revenue Decline in the Third Quarter of 2023

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today its financial results for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.