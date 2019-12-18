Mastech Digital Sees an Uptick in its Digital Revenues

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today said that it is seeing a steady increase in its share of digital revenues, especially after its new positioning earlier this year.

In August 2019, the Company launched a Digital First initiative to aggressively target the growing need for digital talent in American corporations. As part of this initiative, Mastech Digital committed itself to setting up specialized teams that are experienced and trained in identifying resources across various digital technologies, and also embarked on a focused marketing campaign to bring awareness of the Digital First initiative to its customer base. The chosen digital technologies are in the areas of Data Management, Analytics and AI, Cloud and Cybersecurity, Mobile technologies, and Digital Learning.

Commenting on the increase in digital revenues for the Company, President and CEO, Vivek Gupta said, "Our share of digital revenues is now at 40%, and we are aiming to deliver half of our revenues from digital technologies by end-2021. With our data and analytics business unit showing record growth over the last couple of quarters, and our staffing unit now taking a Digital First approach, I can confidently say that we have successfully transformed ourselves into a digital technologies company."

According to the Future of Jobs Survey 2018 report by the World Economic Forum, 85% of the global companies will adopt Big Data and Analytics by 2022. LinkedIn ranks Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Analytics as three of the top five technology skills most needed in 2019. Mastech Digital has made significant investments in the areas of data management, and analytics through its acquisition of InfoTrellis in 2017, and has continued to drive momentum in staffing digital skills.

Commenting on the Digital First approach and its progress, Vivek, said, "Our customers have responded very positively to our Digital First approach and our ability to partner more closely on their higher priority digital transformation objectives. In the last three months alone, we have on-boarded numerous new customers needing digital transformation services and have deployed over 200 digital professionals across our expanded client base."

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India.

