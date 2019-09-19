Mastech Digital to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Data and Analytics and IT staffing services, announced today it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Conference on September 25th at 10:20 AM Eastern Time at the Grand Hyatt, New York, NY. Chief Financial Officer, Jack Cronin and the Head of IT Staffing Services, Mike Bryan, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

Mastech's leaders will share the transformation journey of the company, its investments in the areas of data and analytics and its recent developments and future plans. Commenting on the upcoming event, CFO, Jack Cronin, said, "Coming off of record revenues in Q2-2019, we are excited to share our compelling story with the investor community."

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital (American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data and Analytics services, and IT staffing services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

