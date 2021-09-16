Mastech Digital to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Small Cap Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, announced today that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2021 Virtual Conference on September 22nd at 1:00PM ET. The presentation will be accessible at https://bit.ly/3hDYd2b. President and Chief Executive Officer, Vivek Gupta, Chief Financial Officer, Jack Cronin and Chief Executive of Mastech InfoTrellis, Paul Burton will be presenting, as well as conducting meetings with investors on September 22nd and 23rd.

During the conference, Mastech Digital's leaders will share the transformation journey of the company, its recent developments and future plans. Commenting on the upcoming event, CEO, Vivek Gupta said, "Coming off of a strong financial performance in Q2-2021, we are excited to share our story with the investor community."

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, India and ASEAN.

