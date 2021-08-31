Mastek Partners With fulfillmenttools to Deliver Modern Omnichannel Fulfillment Solutions to Customers Worldwide

DALLAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastek is partnering with fulfillmenttools to enable D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) transformation for their joint clients. This partnership will enable their clients to deliver excellent customer experience through a unified D2X process integrating commerce with fulfillment.

fulfillmenttools offers an integrated end-to-end platform solution for efficient omnichannel fulfillment. The suite spans three modules: a distributed order management system (DOMS), in-store fulfillment, and shipping integration - perfectly suited for the retail fulfillment processes of the future. All modules are provided from a single source, offering seamless connection and flexibility to adapt to any retailer's requirements.

"A superior Direct to stakeholder experience requires an omnichannel front office integrated into the middle office thereby enabling real-time stock visibility and distributed fulfillment. fulfillmenttools is a next-generation platform in this space and we are excited to partner with them to enable our clients to deliver a best in class experience for their clients," said Raman Sapra, President, Mastek Americas.

According to Linda Kuhr, Managing Director and Co-founder at fulfillmenttools, "We are very excited to welcome Mastek to our growing network of international partners. We truly believe that together we can enable our clients to take their fulfillment to the next level by integrating a retailers store network with their digital commerce activities and thus delivering a superior omnichannel experience to end customers."

About fulfillmenttools

fulfillmenttools combines a cloud-based distributed order management system with easy-to-use, scalable and app-based in-store fulfillment solutions. We enable retailers to adapt to the ever-higher customer demands and provide solutions to offer an array of omnichannel services. Learn more by visiting: www.fulfillmenttools.com

About Mastek

Mastek is a global D2X (Direct to Stakeholder) specialist that engineers excellence for customers in the Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Science, Financial Services, Insurance, Public/Government and in the Education Sector. We enable large-scale business change programs through our service offerings, which includes agile consulting, digital commerce, BI and analytics, application development, support and testing. Learn more by visiting www.mastek.com/us

SOURCE Mastek