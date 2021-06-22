Master Agent Bridgepointe Joins The Evolve IP Partner Program

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolve IP®, a leading international service provider of Work Anywhere™ solutions, today announced that Bridgepointe, one of Silicon Valley's top IT strategy firms, has joined its growing partner program. Founded in 2002, Bridgepointe Technologies helps its clients achieve optimal IT results by presenting the right suppliers for their unique technology challenges. Bridgepointe, with its best-in-class solution architects and strategy consultants, provides Evolve IP with a key strategic partner that has national reach and can expertly match clients with Evolve IP's full suite of communications, collaboration, and digital workspaces productivity solutions.



Based in San Mateo, California, Bridgepointe has extensive experience consulting with clients on managed desktops, IT infrastructure, and virtualization/cloud computing. In addition, the firm has expertise with collaboration, UCaaS, and CCaaS solutions.



As part of the Evolve IP partner program, Bridgepointe will bring the following enterprise-grade solutions to market:

Virtual Desktops – Evolve IP's digital workspaces enable organizations to support hybrid workforces. Workspaces feature integrated single-sign-on, multifactor authentication, virtual desktop / desktop-as-a-service with Real-Time Audio and Video (RTAV), and hosted Windows applications. Noted by both Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, Evolve IP's award-winning solution ensures employees can access all of their data and applications on virtually any device, anywhere, at any time.

– Evolve IP's digital workspaces enable organizations to support hybrid workforces. Workspaces feature integrated single-sign-on, multifactor authentication, virtual desktop / desktop-as-a-service with Real-Time Audio and Video (RTAV), and hosted Windows applications. Noted by both Gartner and Frost & Sullivan, Evolve IP's award-winning solution ensures employees can access all of their data and applications on virtually any device, anywhere, at any time. Microsoft Teams Direct Routing – Evolve IP natively integrates enterprise-grade communications services with Microsoft Teams enabling employees to work anywhere, on every connected device, without 3 rd party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition, access via digital workspaces, and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups, and more.

– Evolve IP natively integrates enterprise-grade communications services with Microsoft Teams enabling employees to work anywhere, on every connected device, without 3 party bots, browser extensions, or additional software. Additionally, it delivers market-leading features like business SMS, call recording with AI speech recognition, access via digital workspaces, and enterprise features like contact center, receptionist clients, multi-level hunt groups, and more. Omnichannel Contact Center – Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in Gartner's CCaaS Magic Quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces, ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business.

– Evolve IP's contact center software ensures agents can deliver a great customer experience and build lasting relationships. The solution includes all of the features needed to build a world-class contact center and costs 30-40% less than alternative solutions. Noted in Gartner's CCaaS Magic Quadrants, Evolve IP's solution can be integrated with Microsoft Teams and digital workspaces, ensuring agents are not only connected to customers, they remain engaged with the rest of the business. Unified Communications – Evolve IP's UCaaS service from Cisco delivers award-winning collaboration (video, chat, conferencing, and more) and crystal-clear voice services that integrate with the applications businesses are already deploying on any connected device. With a proven history of 99.999% uptime, the solution provides enterprises with business continuity no matter where employees are working or what is happening inside or outside their offices.

"Bridgepointe prides itself on being a strategic partner and acting as an extension of their client's IT teams. We use those exact words when describing how Evolve IP works with our customers," said Tim Allen, EVP of Business Development and Founding Partner of Evolve IP. "Those shared values ensure that when Bridgepointe clients work with Evolve IP, they'll feel confident about the solutions being provided as well as how their clients' IT teams are supported.



"Evolve IP's ability to integrate and bundle computing, communications, and collaboration solutions together solves a challenge that many of our clients are dealing with today," said Scott Evars, Co-Founder of Bridgepointe Technologies. "Their market-leading solutions like managed desktops that seamlessly integrate Teams, Zoom, and other voice video collaboration services far and away outpace other technology providers. We're thrilled to be able to match them with the right clients and prospects and the opportunity to grow both of our companies."



Why Clients Choose Evolve IP



Evolve IP enables employees to Work Anywhere™ productively and securely. Our midmarket and enterprise solutions harness the power of Microsoft's Cloud and span collaboration, communications, customer experience, and digital workspaces. We integrate the world's top productivity services from Microsoft, Cisco, VMware, and Citrix so IT can focus on business innovation and employees can contribute more to the enterprise -- no matter where or when they are working. Businesses that choose Evolve IP have selected a true technology partner. A company that becomes an expert extension of their IT team, an organization that listens to their needs to tailor solutions just for their business, and is responsive and engaged in every interaction.



