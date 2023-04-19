Master Ballerina, Noelani Pantastico, Chosen as Artistic Director for Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet School

CARLISLE, Pa., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known throughout the world for providing the finest classical ballet training, the prestigious Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet (CPYB) is elevating its student's trajectory in 2023 with new state-of-the-art spaces, a one-of-a-kind men's program, and the hiring of famed ballerina, Noelani Pantastico as Artistic Director.

"I am honored to be appointed as the new Artistic Director for Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet," Pantastico says. "My goal is to inspire and challenge students to explore their full potential and make meaningful contributions to the world of dance and beyond."

CPYB is praised for being one of the premier ballet schools in the nation, producing dancers for the New York City Ballet, Broadway, and more. Established in 1955 from humble beginnings, beloved founder Marcia Dale Weary had a lifelong dream –– to bring the art of ballet to as many as possible. Now, 68 years later, Weary's vision of a fully immersive school has finally rang true with the recent launch of a newly renovated building featuring nine studios, a 200-seat theater, and an array of modern multipurpose rooms.

The school has also announced the rededication of the Male Ballet Scholarship program for male dancers comprising full-ride scholarships, the first and only academy in the country to do so. The division intends to break down barriers surrounding the craft for male dancers and expand their reach to the professional level. Training, room and board, weight training, and all other aspects will be covered for the eight lucky participants selected, and submissions are open on CPYB's website.

Artistic Director Noelani Pantastico, an alumnus of CPYB, has made her name as a distinguished ballerina for the past 25 years. After taking her final bow in 2022, she announced the end of her career as a performer and shifted her focus towards instructing and mentoring at the school that made her who she is today. Pantastico's top priority of her instruction? Using ballet as a tool to build the foundation of students' discipline before they make it to the stage.

With a mission of changing lives through dance, CPYB continues to focus on an approach to what ballet performance means, what ballet training can do, and how ballet culture can inspire.

For more information or to interview Noelani Pantastico, contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a full-service Branding, Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310-441-1000 or [email protected].

