Master Center for Addiction Medicine Expands Services throughout Virginia with New Location in Gloucester

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Center for Addiction Medicine, an outpatient addiction treatment center with headquarters in Glen Allen, announced today that it will continue to expand its geographic reach by serving Virginia's Middle Peninsula region with a new location in Gloucester, Virginia. The new office, located at 7280 York Avenue in Gloucester, is easily accessible, open to all, and now accepting patients.

Master Center, originally known as Virginia Center for Addiction Medicine (VCAM) when it was co-founded by Dr. James Thompson and Dr. Sherman Master, is a physician-led addiction treatment program that is committed to an evidenced-based, organized, system-wide response to the disease of addiction. Master Center offers a comprehensive, multidisciplinary model made possible by an array of experienced addiction physicians, nurse practitioners, counselors, therapists, and peer recovery coaches.

"Our goal is to make addiction treatment accessible, understandable, and affordable. Adding our new location in Gloucester, Virginia, to serve the entire Northern Neck area means that we can now reach more patients and impact more lives through our integrated evidence-based medical and behavioral treatments," said Anna McKean, CEO of the Master Center.

Dr. Daniel Ageze, who is trained in addiction medicine and family medicine, is now accepting appointments at the new Gloucester location. "Reaching out for help for yourself or someone else is the critical first step on the road to recovery. We encourage all individuals and families to contact the Master Center in Gloucester to learn more about our integrated care in a supportive and welcoming environment that is focused on healing and recovery," said David Lowery, the outreach coordinator for the Master Center's Gloucester/Northern Neck location.

New patients at the Master Center will be introduced to the outpatient treatment center's integrated offerings through the Insight Program as part of the first month of services. The Insight Program provides an opportunity to participate in psycho-educational group meetings such as an introduction to the Master Center, a group meeting explaining Medication-Assisted Treatment, a relapse prevention group, and coping skills group. The Master Center also offers a free webinar series for individuals, families, and other care professionals featuring a deep roster of medical experts and experienced leaders in addiction medicine on a variety of timely topics each month.

"In the year ahead, Master Center will continue to add new providers and further increase its treatment team to continue to serve anyone experiencing the complex – yet treatable – disease of addiction," said Dr. James Thompson, co-founder and chief medical officer at Master Center. "With our new location in the Northern Neck, we are proud to extend our mission by offering more Virginians an opportunity to participate in our intensive outpatient programming, group and individual therapy, alcohol and detox programs, medication-assisted treatment, addiction psychiatry, sustained recovery programs, treatment matching and referral, care coordination, family programs, and more. Through these comprehensive services, our goal is to serve as a bridge from medical stabilization to long-term recovery."

Patients can schedule an appointment at the addiction treatment center's Northern Neck location at 7280 York Avenue, Gloucester, Virginia, 23061 by calling (757) 844-3001 or the Greater Richmond location at 4212 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia, 23060 by calling (804) 315-3135. Requests for appointments can also be submitted at www.mastercenter.com . For more information, email [email protected].

