Master Chef Marti Mongiello shares when a guest was lit on fire during a holiday party at the White House

GROVER, N.C., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For immediate release, no embargo. Being the Executive Chef to the President of the United States holds key opportunities and insights as does being a Master Chef in the White House at parties and state dinners. At this time of the year, with all of the votive candles lit and folks dressed to the nines leaning over tables for a cookie – it's no wonder a fox stole became engulfed with flames and screaming to be ripped off of a visiting lady of prestige and splashed with a champagne urn of ice-cold water to put it out! Working with the past seven Presidents of the United States across a variety of matters, Master Chef Marti Mongiello documents this Top-Secret event in his rollicking video about fires at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKSdOA2RbNo for everyone to enjoy! Then Executive Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier had a long running battle with Head Florist Nancy Clarke about the votive candles on buffet tables. During the Clinton Presidency, this occurrence has rarely been shared with the world but is now being added to the Clinton state china and exhibit newly acquired from Nate Sanders Auction House.