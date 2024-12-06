Master Chef Marti Mongiello shares when a guest was lit on fire during a holiday party at the White House
News provided byThe US Presidential Culinary Museum
Dec 06, 2024, 21:18 ET
GROVER, N.C., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For immediate release, no embargo. Being the Executive Chef to the President of the United States holds key opportunities and insights as does being a Master Chef in the White House at parties and state dinners. At this time of the year, with all of the votive candles lit and folks dressed to the nines leaning over tables for a cookie – it's no wonder a fox stole became engulfed with flames and screaming to be ripped off of a visiting lady of prestige and splashed with a champagne urn of ice-cold water to put it out! Working with the past seven Presidents of the United States across a variety of matters, Master Chef Marti Mongiello documents this Top-Secret event in his rollicking video about fires at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKSdOA2RbNo for everyone to enjoy! Then Executive Pastry Chef Roland Mesnier had a long running battle with Head Florist Nancy Clarke about the votive candles on buffet tables. During the Clinton Presidency, this occurrence has rarely been shared with the world but is now being added to the Clinton state china and exhibit newly acquired from Nate Sanders Auction House.
Master Chef Mongiello is the current CEO of the United States Presidential Culinary Museum featuring state china, artifacts, antiques and unique personal stories of the first families and the many guests that have slept over attractively displayed in exhibit cases and online. Why the Grateful Dead was hidden in the White House to talk with Vice President Al Gore about Cherry Garcia Ice Cream. Thomas Jefferson feeding his mockingbird, Dick, with food in his mouth that the bird would get out in front of dignitaries while visiting in the State Dining Room. President Kennedy's famous pickle that contained nuclear secrets and is the foundation of the Pickle Factory (the CIA). Melania Trump's Slovenian Raka Red Onion on display invented by her grandfather and planted in the White House Garden by George Ball (The Burpee Seed Co.) for the President's famous Meatloaf Sandwich.
The United States Presidential Culinary Museum has continued to please guests as a disabled and injured American veteran's project. It will enter it's 18th year being open in 2025.
SOURCE The US Presidential Culinary Museum
