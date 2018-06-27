MASTER CHEFS THOMAS KELLER, JÉRÔME BOCUSE & WILLIAM BRADLEY HEADLINE 2018 ROBB REPORT CULINARY MASTERS BENEFITING MENT'OR

One of just a few signature Robb Report events that are open to the public, Culinary Masters offers guests the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a weekend with a collective of the world's most acclaimed names in cuisine, while enjoying exquisite dining and best-in-class golf. This year proves no different, with Keller, Bocuse, and Bradley headlining a roster of some of the most talented chefs in the world, including two recently announced James Beard Award winners: Dominique Crenn, winner of the Foundation's Best Chef West and the current chef-owner of the Michelin two-star Atelier Crenn in San Francisco; and Gavin Kaysen, winner of Best Chef Midwest and the current chef-owner of Bellecour and Spoon and Stable in Minneapolis. Kaysen's Bellecour was further named among Robb Report's 2018 Best of the Best, receiving the coveted accolade as one of 10 best new restaurants in the country.

Chef Paul Bartolotta, two-time James Beard Award winner and a co-owner of the Bartolotta Restaurants; Josiah Citrin, two-Michelin-star chef and owner of Charcoal Venice; and Ming Tsai, James Beard Award-winning chef-owner of Blue Dragon in Boston and the Emmy Award-winning host of PBS's Simply Ming, round out the inimitable roster confirmed for the 2018 Culinary Masters.

The Culinary Masters weekend kicks off Saturday, September 22, with an unforgettable multicourse dining experience where all eight culinary masterminds will contribute their signature flair and award-winning cuisine for the ultimate one-night-only Gala Dinner at the Five-Star and Five Diamond Addison restaurant. The evening's courses will be perfectly paired with world-class wines, and a live and silent auction will follow, with proceeds benefiting the not-for-profit ment'or BKB Foundation—founded by Thomas Keller, Jérôme Bocuse, and Daniel Boulud—which works to inspire culinary excellence in young professionals and preserve the traditions and quality of cuisine in the United States. Last year's Culinary Masters auction generated an impressive $200,000, which was used to provide fully paid internships to young cooks and facilitate the selection and training of the most promising young chefs to make up the Bocuse d'Or Team USA. Team USA looks to reclaim the gold medal in January after their history-making performance in 2017, when for the first time ever, Team USA took top prize.

The following day—Sunday, September 23—chefs and guests will take to the stunning Tom Fazio–designed golf course at the Grand Del Mar's Grand Golf Club for a friendly tournament. Those who prefer to cook rather than chip can partake in a hands-on cooking class with master chef Paul Bartolotta and Urbani Truffles. A casual dinner will round out the day's festivities, with an awards ceremony celebrating the golfers' accomplishments of earlier that afternoon.

About ment'or

The ment'or BKB Foundation is a nonprofit that aims to educate and inspire excellence in young culinary professionals and also preserve the traditions and quality of cuisine in America. Ment'or is led by founders Chefs Daniel Boulud, Thomas Keller and Jérôme Bocuse, as well as an esteemed Culinary Council of over forty renowned chefs. Educational grants and internships are offered to culinary professionals through the Continuing Education Program. The Young Chef and Commis Competition series offer yet another opportunity for them to further their careers. Ment'or has awarded over $1.2 million in grants since 2014 to young chefs all across the US. Ment'or is also responsible for recruiting, training, and financially supporting the promising young American talents who represent Team USA in the prestigious biennial Bocuse d'Or competition, held in Lyon, France. For the first time in history, Team USA 2017 won the coveted Gold Medal at the Bocuse d'Or. Visit: www.mentorbkb.org.

About Addison

Addison is chef William Bradley's acclaimed contemporary French restaurant nestled in the scenic North San Diego hillside on the grounds of the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. Since 2006, chef Bradley has offered a luxurious dining experience with a menu that reflects his refined cooking style and celebrates world-class ingredients. The 80-seat dining room is a sophisticated setting for a four-course menu or the multi-course chef's tasting menu, which changes based on seasonal ingredients and chef Bradley's current inspirations. An extensive wine list is far-reaching – from top, California vintages to newly discovered selections from around the globe – offering a selection for every palate that is expertly stored in the restaurant's renowned cellars, including a show wine room clad in Jerusalem limestone and trimmed in intricately carved Italian stone. Addison has been consistently recognized for its excellence in wine service, earning the Wine Spectator Grand Award every year since 2009 while Bradley has received the Grand Chef Designation from Relais & Châteaux as well as numerous other accolades. Addison is Southern California's only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star and AAA Five Diamond dual-designation holding restaurant. For more information, please visit addisondelmar.com.

About Fairmont Grand Del Mar

As the #1 Luxury Resort in the San Deigo according to TripAdvisor reviewers, Fairmont Grand Del Mar features unrivaled service, pampering treatments at a Forbes Five-Star spa and exquisite dining at Addison, a Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five Diamond restaurant under the direction of award-winning and Relais & Chateaux Grand Chef, Chef William Bradley. Reminiscent of Spain's palaces, France's sun-washed coastal retreats and Florence's decorative arts, the Addison Mizner-designed resort is well suited to San Diego's warm climate and outdoor lifestyle. A wealth of activities offers endless opportunities for fun under the sun, including golf at San Diego's only Tom Fazio-designed course, The Grand Golf Club. Once the sun sets, Club M provides nightlife and entertainment just steps from the comfort of the resort's 249 luxuriously appointed guestrooms and suites. To learn more, visit http://www.fairmont.com/san-diego.

About Robb Report

Robb Report is luxury without compromise, attracting a discerning audience with a shared appreciation and desire for quality, artisanship, heritage, fine design, and exclusivity. With its finger on the pulse of the latest superlative products and experiences that sophisticated seek, Robb Report is synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best. Widely regarded as the single most influential journal of living life to the fullest, with 18 international editions across the globe, Robb Report features directional content from the world's foremost luxury experts, covering every luxury category and passion. For more information, please visit RobbReport.com.

