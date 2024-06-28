Master class on organizing narrative & breaking news stories with award-winning journalists, Aug. 16

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All great stories have a beginning, middle, and end. But organizing a pile of reporting notes, quotes and data can be, well, overwhelming. Just how should journalists tackle story structure, especially with the variety of options?

Join four award-winning reporters and editors from 1 to 5 p.m. ET Friday, Aug. 16, as they explore story structure and strategies for constructing memorable stories on and off deadline. Hosted by the National Press Club Journalism Institute, this half-day virtual workshop will include tips and tools for building structures that effectively shape breaking news, feature, and investigative stories.

Register now to learn from :

Lane DeGregory , a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer at the Tampa Bay Times

, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer at the Beth Francesco , executive director, National Press Club Journalism Institute

, executive director, National Press Club Journalism Institute Wesley Lowery , executive editor of Investigation Reporting Workshop at American University and a Pulitzer Prize winner

, executive editor of Investigation Reporting Workshop at and a Pulitzer Prize winner Steve Padilla , Los Angeles Times Column One editor

, Los Angeles Times Column One editor Eric Tucker , national security reporter for the Associated Press

, national security reporter for the Associated Press Bara Vaida , director of training, National Press Club Journalism Institute

Participants will:

Gain go-to story structures that can be applied efficiently and effectively to almost any story.

Hone skills for writing sharper ledes and memorable endings.

Get inspiration for ways to organize notes, find the telling quotes, work with data, and build out the story.

Walk away with confidence that they can quickly shape stories that hold readers' interest.

Whether you are an experienced journalist or new to the business, you will develop some new approaches to story writing. Bring your story structure challenges, as instructors will answer questions throughout the afternoon. Give yourself a professional gift and learn from some of the best in the business. ( Click here to see the full schedule.)

Tickets are on sale for the Aug. 16 workshop, which will be from 1 to 5 p.m. ET. Program participants will have access to a recording of the sessions.

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Press contact: Beth Francesco, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute