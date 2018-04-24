Master Data Management BPO Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025

LONDON, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Master Data Management (MDM) BPO Market: Overview

This report provides an analysis of the combined market for global master data management (MDM) BPO for the period from 2015 to 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 comprises the forecast period and 2016 is the base year.Data for 2015 is provided as historical information.



The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing a major role in the growth of the Master data management (MDM) BPO market over the forecast period.It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during this period.



The study provides a holistic perspective on the market's growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America.



Master data management (MDM) BPO is serving an opportunity to the users to experience cost effective and geographically versatile services.Also, it is giving providers opportunity for global expansion.



The growing adoption of master data management (MDM) BPOs in growing markets such as Asia Pacific is due to the increasing demand from developing countries in the region. The shift towards data maintenance and cloud-based technology is contributing for strong market attractiveness of master data management (MDM) BPO.



The market overview section of the report showcase the key trends and market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market.The report also provides the Porter's Five Forces analysis and key market indicators for the master data management (MDM) BPO market.



The master data management (MDM) BPO market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Global Master Data Management (MDM) BPO Market: Segmentations

Master data management BPO market is segmented by component and solutions.By component market is again categorized into software and services.



Software solutions are provided as cloud and on premise and services include consulting, system integration, operation and maintenance and master data management services.On the basis of solution, MDM BPO market is segmented into product data solution, customer data solution and multi-domain MDM solution.



The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America, along with qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of master data management (MDM) BPO market during the forecast period.



Global Master Data Management (MDM) BPO Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the master data management (MDM) BPO market around the globe.The important business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report.



The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.



Rising demand for the master data management (MDM) BPO and secured and cost effective solutions, forcing companies to develop advanced communication service to continue the profitability of the market.Informatica Corporation, Reltio, Riversand, Stibo Sysytem, Inc, Tibco Software, Spacepage, Accenture, Almaviva, Capgemini SE, Atos SE, Almaviva, Tata Communication Services, Ltd are some of the key players which have been profiled in this study.



Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.



Master Data Management (MDM) BPO Market Segmentation:



By Component

Software

On-premise

Hosted

Services

Consulting

System Integration

Operation and Maintenance

Master Data Management Services (BPO)



By Solutions

Product Data Solution

Customer Data Solution

Multi-domain MDM Solution



By End-Use Industry

Automotive

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the Master data management (MDM) BPO market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

The U.K.

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



