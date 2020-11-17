Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size is Projected to Grow USD 17880 by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Master Data Management Market (MDM) Market Research Report published on Valuates Reports in Data Management Category. The report contains segmentation by Type (Cloud-based, On-premises), by application (Government, Retail, IT, Manufacturing, Energy, Medical, Traffic, Media, Others). It also covers Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global Master Data Management market size is projected to reach USD 17880 Million by 2026, from USD 9890.1 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the Master data management market size are an increase in the usage of data quality tools for data management, and the growing need for enforcement accurately provides forecasts for faster decision making.

MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET SIZE

The increase in the use of data quality tools for data management is expected to drive the master data management market size during the forecast period. The large amounts of data collected across an enterprise are channelized through MDM. The rise in data needs comprehensive data quality tools to improve operational excellence. Tools for data quality help decrease data replication, minimize rework, and maintain reliable records of data. For companies that have begun to understand the value of data quality, data consolidation is becoming a significant feature. This aspect contributes to the high demand for Master Data Management solutions.

The increasing popularity of MDM solutions combined with the use of data quality tools for efficient data management in the BFSI sector to improve customer support and optimally manage bank-related business risks is likely to fuel the Master Data Management market size.

The incorporation of new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data (BI), Machine Learning (ML) is expected to increase the growth of the master data management market size. In the Master Data Management market, the adoption of ML is growing, allowing new data to be taken into consideration and relying on previous data-related interactions. ML helps companies discover data trends and propose comparisons, correlations, and data adaptation more easily from a source to the user. These technologies support additional technological capabilities for the storage and processing of data and the availability of large databases.

MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest master data management market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of many solution vendors in the US and Canada. As businesses are centralized multi-domain MDM software applications, the MDM market in North America is expected to expand steadily.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest market growth rate. With growing awareness of business productivity gains, augmented by competently built MDM solutions offered by suppliers in this area, Asia Pacific is becoming a highly prospective sector. In addition, extensive facilities for deploying and managing master data applications at economical costs are enhancing growth.

MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Master Data Management Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-based

On-premises.

Master Data Management Breakdown Data by Application

Government

Retail

IT

Manufacturing

Energy

Medical

Traffic

Media

Others.

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TOP COMPANIES IN THE MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT MARKET

Investing generously in research and development is seen in major market players. Similarly, to make their presence known and expand their customer database, major brands are also seeking new markets. Business strategies such as joint ventures, acquisitions and mergers have further allowed leading suppliers to extend their range of products.

Some of the top companies in the master data management market include,

SAP

SAS Institute

IBM

Oracle

Tibco Software

Informatica

Teradata

Orchestra Networks

Rivers and Technologies

Talend

Others.

