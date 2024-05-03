Master Electrician Damon Bernath Launches "Shocking Insights" Podcast

CINCINNATI, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Damon Bernath , a renowned electrician renowned for his mastery of electrical systems, proudly announces the launch of his latest endeavor, " Shocking Insights ." This captivating podcast promises to deliver a unique blend of educational resources and invaluable guidance for electrical enthusiasts and professionals alike.

With over two decades of experience in the field, Bernath is a respected figure within the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 212 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through "Shocking Insights," he aims to share his wealth of knowledge and experiences, providing listeners with an enriching journey into electrical projects.

Listeners can tune in to "Shocking Insights" on popular platforms such as iHeart, Spotify , and Apple Podcasts to embark on a journey of discovery. From detailed tutorials on electrical tasks to compelling personal stories from his extensive career, Bernath offers an in-depth look at the electrician profession.

"Shocking Insights" isn't just another podcast - it's a platform where listeners can learn, grow, and be inspired by Bernath's passion for the craft. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a DIY enthusiast, this podcast promises to be an invaluable resource for all things electrical.

Join Damon Bernath on "Shocking Insights" and unlock the secrets to success in electrical systems. Subscribe today and take the first step towards enhancing your skills and knowledge in this dynamic field.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please visit: https://www.damonbernath.net/

