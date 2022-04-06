MASTER FOOD LAB ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CROWDFUNDING CAMPAIGN VIA STARTENGINE

"It has been an exciting year at Master Food Lab! Over the past 15 months we were able to launch multiple products, build a diversified portfolio across multiple brands, and experience month over month sales growth. As we look to our next round of funding, I want to not only engage with accredited and non-accredited investors, but more importantly engage with investors that believe in our mission to replace unhealthy snacks across the world for the brands of tomorrow" said Michael Alfaro, CEO and Founder of Master Food Lab.

Master Food Lab has created multiple great tasting, innovative recipes that bring healthy snacks to the masses. They already produce products for brands with distribution in stores such as Walmart, Smoothie King, Big Lots, and more. Products range from Cookies, Brownies, Spreads, Rice Crispy Treats, Muffins/Cupcakes, to Edible Cookie Dough. They have a strong supplier network providing key ingredients in a timely manner helping them keep turnaround times down and price jumps under control.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, visit: https://www.startengine.com/master-foods-lab

About Master Food Lab

Master Food Lab is a contract manufacturer providing the brands of tomorrow with clean label functional snacks. We specialize in gluten-free, low sugar, high protein, keto, and vegan snack categories. We pride ourselves on creating recipes that taste like homemade snacks utilizing the highest of quality ingredients.

