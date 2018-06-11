Master Home Services - Parent Company of First-Ever Home Inspection Franchise HouseMaster - Launches PatchMaster, the Drywall Repair Specialist Franchise

SOMERVILLE, N.J., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly four decades of success in home services as HouseMaster Home Inspections, Master Home Services is ready to create and conquer a niche in the small drywall repair market. Today, the company unveils its newest franchise brand, PatchMaster.

PatchMaster's business model is simple: offer customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. It seems obvious, but most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don't want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don't have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.

PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and those DIY projects that just can't seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.

Currently, PatchMaster has more than 19 franchises signed in 46 territories with 10 franchises opened and operating. The franchise has growth opportunities across the nation, targeting states like California, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. PatchMaster is set to open its first location in Hawaii later this summer, with plans to begin franchising in Canada before the end of 2018.

Kathleen Kuhn, CFE, President and CEO of HouseMaster and PatchMaster, is excited about the brand's progress and potential.

"I am thrilled to put my experience in home service franchising to work for PatchMaster and to offer one of the best low-cost franchise opportunities to come along in a very long time," Kuhn said. "What is most appealing to me is how easy it is to scale this business and how fast our franchisees are hitting profitability."

The other home services franchise Kuhn leads, HouseMaster, is known for its strong commitment to customer service. With more than 300 franchise areas across North America, HouseMaster holds a Net Promoter Score of 92 (a customer satisfaction ranking higher than Apple and Ritz-Carlton). Franchise Business Review has named HouseMaster a top franchise brand in its franchise owner satisfaction category since 2009.

Additionally, HouseMaster's average gross sales is the highest in the home inspection franchise market. With a proven track record in the three most critical home service franchise criteria – customer experience, franchisee satisfaction and average gross sales – Master Home Services has the know-how to make PatchMaster one of the fastest-growing and most successful brands of 2018 and beyond.

The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 250,000, is $19,500. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company's headquarters in Somerville, New Jersey.

The opportunity is a great fit for executives seeking to invest in the home services industry, as PatchMaster is easy to ramp up and still a very low investment. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. It's also great for individuals with limited funds who desire to own a business and seek a low investment, home-based business opportunity.

"What we are ultimately looking for is quality-focused franchisees who have the necessary capital, a positive attitude and a strong desire to be successful," Kuhn added.

Franchises have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management. Eddy Zite, a founding franchisee and partner in PatchMaster, was skeptical when Master Home Services first approached him to test the concept in 2016.

"I have never done any drywall repairs and, frankly, couldn't see the need for these smaller jobs," Zite said. "I didn't think the concept had any legs until I started talking to my friends in the trades and they told me the service would be extremely valuable to them."

Today, Zite has four vans on the road in his Salt Lake City territory and is looking to add a fifth.

"The strong economics of the business and demand for the service has more than exceeded my expectations," Zite added.

For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit Patchmaster.com.

ABOUT PATCHMASTER

Headquartered in Somerville, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched only months ago, PatchMaster already has more than 19 franchises signed in 46 territories with 10 franchises opened and operating. Backed by Master Home Services, the parent company of HouseMaster, the original home inspection franchise with more than 300 locations across North America, PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.

Visit patchmaster.com or call 1-844-PATCHMASTER to learn more.

