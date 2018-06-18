Master in Finance Program at Simon Business School Ranked in Top 5, According to Financial Times

The ranking is a weighted average of alumni career progress, school diversity, international course experience, and faculty research. While Simon performed well across multiple criteria, the school's primary areas of strength were the extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals, salaries increased, and percentage of international students.

"Simon has long been regarded as one of the best business schools worldwide, and we are honored to again be recognized for our world-class MS in Finance program by Financial Times," said Andrew Ainslie, dean of the Simon Business School. "This news is a testament to our faculty, staff and students' hard work and dedication."

The Simon Business Schools offers a rigorously quantitative, economics-based approach to decision-making in one of the most diverse student communities of any business school in America. Our degree programs inspire a new level of clarity: about how analytical frameworks drive success in business; about what it takes to collaborate and manage in the contemporary, global workplace; and about professional growth and goals.

SOURCE Simon Business School