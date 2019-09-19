HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A NYC area cyber-security consultant and managed services provider (MSP) presents Internet of things (IoT) cyber-security challenges and how to overcome them in a new article on the eMazzanti Technologies website.

The informative article cites the proliferation of IoT devices and lists major challenges facing business leaders. According to the author, organizations should employ a multi-layer cyber-security strategy to counter increasing threats.

"To protect business assets and sensitive data, organizations need to better understand the IoT environment," related Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Master IoT Cyber-Security Challenges with Comprehensive, Multi-layer Security."

"In 2019, the number of connected devices jumped to more than three times the world population. In addition to convenience, that growth has also brought significant IoT cyber-security challenges."

Protect the Entire IoT Environment

"The IoT ecosystem includes much more than the smart device, and each component of that environment requires protection. This includes the device itself, the software that runs it, the network it connects to and the cloud that stores the data produced."

"Just as technology innovation increases the attack surface, evolving technology also provides part of the solution. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning allow for monitoring of the IoT landscape in ways humans cannot replicate."

Expert Help to Counter IoT Risks

With deep expertise in comprehensive security solutions, eMazzanti Technologies helps organizations implement solid strategies to address IoT cyber-security challenges. From implementing advanced threat protection and cloud services to securing the network, they have business leaders covered.

