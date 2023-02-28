Master Life-Coach Shares the Secrets to Authentic Living in their New Book "Soul Salt"

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified master life coach Lyn Christian announces their latest book, "Soul Salt." The book is a field guide for readers seeking to reinvigorate their personal and professional lives with the exact formula Christian has successfully mastered with thousands of clients. "Soul Salt" is a 206-page interactive roadmap that explores topics including finding inner purpose, uncovering personal identity, growing out of situations, dealing with discomfort and change, and overcoming limiting beliefs.

"Soul Salt: Your Personal Field Guide to Confidence, Purpose, and Fulfillment" by Lyn Christian

Christian coined the term "soul salt" after their evidence-based modality crafted throughout their 25 years of experience and multiple accreditations in coaching. The soul salt is, as Christian says, "A 'manual' that is buried inside, and it is our right to excavate it, bring it forward, and act upon it if our goal is to be the truest, strongest, and most focused version of ourselves."

This formula has been pivotal in catapulting change for thousands, including professional leaders and public figures. New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Jennifer Raff says, "Every conversation I've had with Lyn has formed an inflection point in my life, bolstered my confidence, and helped me see my situation with new eyes. Soul Salt will give you that same experience. As a Master Coach, Lyn offers practical exercises and accessible, evidence-based guidance to help you recognize your values and align your life and career with them. With crisp, direct prose and a no-nonsense but supremely compassionate approach, Lyn will help you understand that. Ultimately, you are your guide."

"Soul Salt" is available for sale as of February 28, 2023, as a paperback for $14.99 and an ebook for $9.99 through Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and iBooks. For more information on "SoulSalt," visit www.soulsalt.com/book/ .

Length: 206 Pages

Genre: Nonfiction; Self-help

ISBN (Paperback): 979-8-9851902-5-0 | ISBN (Ebook): 979-8-9851902-4-3

Publisher: Innovator Press www.innovatorpress.com

Contact: Shannon Dee [email protected]

About the Author

Lyn Christian, MCC, CFCC, CCmBIT, is an ICF-certified master certified coach with over 25 years of experience working with corporate and personal clients. Christian was the director of innovation at Franklin Covey and an ambassador at The World Association for Business Coaches .

Today, Christian is a trusted advisor to companies such as Proctor and Gamble, The Paul Mitchell School, and Zartico and has been a featured keynote speaker on stages such as TEDx. To learn more about Lyn Christian, visit www.soulsalt.com .

About the Publisher

Innovator Press is an independent publishing company focusing on solution-based, nonfiction books. They provide a full range of publishing services—including idea development, book coaching, ghostwriting, publication, book launches, and everything else. Experts, business owners, and entrepreneurs who want an elite-level book can apply to work with Innovator Press at www.innovatorpress.com .

Media Contact: Shannon Dee

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 801-631-8572

SOURCE Soul Salt Inc.