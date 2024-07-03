Master Lock Donates 225 Bike Locks to Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

Master Lock distributed bike locks at "Bikes for Stripes Summer Resource Fair" to help those in need

MILWAUKEE, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Lock, the industry leader in padlocks and security products, donated bike locks to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) as part of its "Bikes for Stripes" program. The initiative is a joint venture of MHVI, Elmbrook Rotary Foundation and Milwaukee County Veterans Service Office to promote the health and mobility of Milwaukee County veterans by offering free, donated bicycles, helmets and locks to homeless veterans, who often have no other form of transportation.

The Bikes for Stripes Summer Resource Fair took place on Flag Day, June 14, where MHVI supplied veterans and their children with bicycles, accessories and resources. Master Lock donated 225 bike locks, giving veterans and their families a form of protection and security for their new property.

"The Master Lock Company is proud to work with MHVI to support local veterans in the Milwaukee community," said Jason Williams, president, Master Lock. "Having their own form of transportation empowers veterans to regain their independence and mobility. Providing secure bike locks is a small but important step in ensuring they can move freely and safely throughout their daily lives."

"Master Lock's generous donation of bike locks makes a big impact for our program," said Debbie Buchanan, executive director, MHVI. "Ensuring the safety and security of the bikes we provide is paramount, and with Master Lock's support, we can offer our veterans peace of mind as they navigate their daily lives."

About The Master Lock Company and Fortune Brands Innovations

The Master Lock Company is recognized worldwide as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company is an operating unit of Fortune Brand Innovations, Inc (NYSE: FBIN), a brand innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. Visit www.masterlock.com and www.FBIN.com to learn more.

About Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

Milwaukee Homeless Veteran Initiative (MHVI) is a 501(C)3 non-profit founded in 2008. Funded solely by donations, we provide services homeless and at-risk veterans need to reach and maintain their highest level of independence. Founded and run by veterans, we offer unique programs to fill the gaps without duplication by partnering with the Veterans Administration, Wis. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, County Veterans Service Offices, and other non-profit agencies.

