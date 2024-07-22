MANSFIELD, Texas, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, today announced a series of strategic leadership changes aimed at driving growth and innovation across the organization. These changes highlight the company's commitment to investing in its people and building a strong foundation for future success.

Promotions and New Hires

Master Meter Announces Key Leadership Changes to Drive Growth and Innovation Post this

Scott Seehoffer has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Systems and Support. Scott has been an integral part of the Master Meter team for nearly 20 years, most recently serving as Vice President of AMI Systems. Scott started his career in the meter industry at Sensus where he held a series of roles of increasing responsibility up to and including Vice President of Engineering.

has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Systems and Support. Scott has been an integral part of the Master Meter team for nearly 20 years, most recently serving as Vice President of AMI Systems. Scott started his career in the meter industry at Sensus where he held a series of roles of increasing responsibility up to and including Vice President of Engineering. Brandon Foster has been promoted to Senior Regional Vice President covering the Southern U.S. With over 29 years of dedicated service, including 20 years in sales, Brandon brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role.

has been promoted to Senior Regional Vice President covering the Southern U.S. With over 29 years of dedicated service, including 20 years in sales, Brandon brings a wealth of experience and leadership to his new role. Scott Bradley has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Sales for the Northeast U.S. Scott, who has been a valued member of the Master Meter family for 23 years, previously served as the Regional Sales Manager for Kentucky and Tennessee . His deep understanding of the market and proven track record of success will be significant in driving growth in his expanded territory.

has been promoted to Regional Vice President of Sales for the Northeast U.S. Scott, who has been a valued member of the Master Meter family for 23 years, previously served as the Regional Sales Manager for and . His deep understanding of the market and proven track record of success will be significant in driving growth in his expanded territory. Geoff Fishel joins Master Meter as Regional Vice President of Sales for the Western U.S. Geoff brings 17 years of experience in operations and sales from Core & Main. His extensive knowledge and expertise in the water industry will be invaluable as he takes on this new challenge.

joins Master Meter as Regional Vice President of Sales for the Western U.S. Geoff brings 17 years of experience in operations and sales from Core & Main. His extensive knowledge and expertise in the water industry will be invaluable as he takes on this new challenge. Ian MacLeod will return to his former role as Vice President of Marketing. Ian brings over 15 years of successful marketing experience at Master Meter to this role, which will leverage the strengths of the Marketing and Sales Support team to enhance sales efforts.

will return to his former role as Vice President of Marketing. Ian brings over 15 years of successful marketing experience at Master Meter to this role, which will leverage the strengths of the Marketing and Sales Support team to enhance sales efforts. Greg Land has been promoted to Director of Strategic Accounts. Greg has been with Master Meter for over a decade in product management and sales positions. As director, Greg will focus on building and maintaining strong relationships with key customers across the country.

"We are thrilled to welcome Geoff Fishel to the team and recognize the outstanding achievements of Scott Seehoffer, Brandon Foster, Scott Bradley, Greg Land, and to welcome Ian MacLeod back to the Master Meter marketing team," said Tim Hanes, President and CEO of Master Meter. "These leadership changes reflect our commitment to investing in our people and building a strong foundation for future growth. With their combined expertise and passion for delivering exceptional solutions, we are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our customers and strengthen our position as a leader in the waterworks industry."

About Master Meter

Master Meter, a subsidiary of Arad LTD, a global leader in water measurement solutions and services, provides North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Ian MacLeod

VP of Marketing, Master Meter, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Meter