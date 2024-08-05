Master Meter Appoints Coby Kleinjan as Executive Vice President

Kleinjan succeeds Tim Hanes in leading Sales and Marketing for Texas-based smart water technology company.

MANSFIELD, Texas, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Coby Kleinjan as Executive Vice President. Kleinjan brings a wealth of experience in sales, customer service, and strategic account management to his new role.

Kleinjan joins Master Meter from Mouser Electronics, where he spent 18 years in various leadership positions, most recently as Vice President of Americas Sales and Customer Service. His extensive background in driving sales growth and building strong customer relationships will be invaluable as Master Meter continues to expand its market presence and deliver exceptional value to its customers.

"We are excited to welcome Coby to the Master Meter team," said Tim Hanes, President and CEO of Master Meter. "His proven track record of success and deep knowledge of distributed sales make him a perfect fit for this critical role. Coby's leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth strategy and achieving our business objectives."

In his new position, Kleinjan will be responsible for overseeing all sales and marketing activities for Master Meter.

