Master Meter Appoints Tim Hanes as Company President and CEO

Hanes succeeds Jerry Potter in leading Texas-based smart water management company

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has appointed Tim Hanes as its new president and CEO, effective July 1. Hanes succeeds Jerry Potter, the former president and CEO, who recently stepped down after more than 40 years with the company.

"As the newly appointed president of Master Meter, I am deeply honored and humbled by this opportunity to lead such a dynamic and innovative company," Hanes said.

Hanes previously served as executive vice president at Master Meter, overseeing North American operations including product management, sales, and marketing. Prior to joining Master Meter in 2016, Hanes had gained nearly a decade of experience in the water industry, holding strategy, acquisition and leadership positions at one of the largest waterworks distributors in North America.

"My vision for the future of Master Meter is to build on our strong foundation, driving forward with a commitment to customer-centric solutions and continued technological excellence," Hanes said. "Together, our team will continue to set new standards in the industry, ensuring that Master Meter continues to address the challenges facing water utilities and remains at the forefront of smart water management."

About Master Meter

Master Meter, a subsidiary of Arad LTD, a global leader in water measurement solutions and services, provides North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nunez

Marketing Director, Master Meter, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Meter