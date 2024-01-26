MASTER METER COMPLETES MAJOR EXPANSION AT MANSFIELD HEADQUARTERS

Facility upgrades signify company growth with an eye toward the future

MANSFIELD, Texas, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has announced the completion of major renovations at its company headquarters in Mansfield, Texas.

The 20,000-square-foot expansion includes new office space, conference rooms, training areas, and a fully equipped workout room with shower facilities. In addition, Master Meter renovated its cafeteria by incorporating a commercial kitchen and increasing seating to accommodate large company gatherings. A new picnic pavilion area outside the cafeteria provides additional space for employees to enjoy. In the parking lot, several new electric vehicle charging stations have also been added.

"Master Meter is always thinking of our employees and trying to do everything we can for them," said Walt Vetter, Master Meter's Chief Engineer. "With this expansion, we have successfully achieved our primary objectives of creating ample space for new team members and enhancing the overall work environment for our existing employees."

"Thanks to our dedicated employees, we have experienced tremendous growth over the last few years," said Jerry Potter, President & CEO of Master Meter. "This renovation supports our continued success with a space designed not only for productivity but for enjoyment."

This marks Master Meter's second expansion within five years.

About Master Meter

Master Meter is a subsidiary of Israel-based Arad LTD, a world leader in the field of water measurement solutions and services. This direct pipeline to world-class innovation allows Master Meter to provide North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

