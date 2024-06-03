After 42 years with Master Meter, Jerry Potter will transition into advisory role

MANSFIELD, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has announced that Jerry Potter will be stepping down from his role as President and CEO effective July 1.

Potter began his career in the waterworks industry after graduating from North Texas State University in 1972. He joined Master Meter in 1982 and became President in 1984. During his tenure, Master Meter has experienced tremendous growth and introduced industry-leading, technologically advanced products to the market.

Master Meter President, CEO Stepping Down Post this

"I've had the honor of serving Master Meter for over four decades, and it's been an incredible journey," Potter said. "As I step down from the role of President and CEO, I'm filled with gratitude for the opportunities, challenges, and successes we've shared together. It has been a privilege to witness and contribute to Master Meter's growth and evolution."

Moving forward, Potter will leverage his 42 years of experience with Master Meter as an advisor to the company. "While my time in my current role may be ending, my commitment to the company and its mission remains unwavering," he noted. "I look forward to supporting the next generation of leadership as Master Meter continues to innovate and thrive in the years ahead."

Master Meter's Executive Vice President, Tim Hanes, will succeed Potter as company president, bringing with him over a decade of water industry experience, including strategy, acquisition and leadership roles at one of the largest national waterworks distributors in North America.

About Master Meter

Master Meter, a subsidiary of Arad LTD, a global leader in water measurement solutions and services, provides North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nunez

Marketing Director, Master Meter, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Meter