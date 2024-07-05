Neal Farmer concludes remarkable career in waterworks industry

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Meter, a world leader in water measurement solutions and services, has announced that Neal Farmer, regional vice president of sales for Master Meter, will retire after 33 years with the company, effective July 8.

"As I step into retirement, I look back on these years with a sense of accomplishment," Farmer said. "I am proud to have been part of a team that has driven innovation and set new standards in the waterworks industry."

Master Meter's VP of Sales Retires After 33 Years of Excellence Post this

For over three decades, Farmer has leveraged his keen focus in sales management and distribution to develop and execute sales strategy for Master Meter's national direct sales force and channel partners. He began in 1990 as a regional sales manager covering Texas and New Mexico. He quickly rose through the ranks, taking on the role of national sales manager and then, ultimately, regional vice president of sales. Prior to joining Master Meter, Farmer was the North Texas sales representative for Trans-Tex Supply Company, where he sold multiple product lines for use in water distribution and wastewater collection systems.

"The early days of my career laid the foundation for understanding our market's unique needs and the critical importance of reliable water management solutions," Farmer said. "Reflecting on my journey, I am filled with gratitude, and I am confident that, moving forward, Master Meter will continue to lead the way in advancing water management technology and solutions. My hope for the future is that we will keep pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and upholding the highest standards of quality and customer service. Thanks to everyone who has been part of this incredible journey. I am excited to see what the next chapter holds for Master Meter and the incredible team that makes it all possible."

About Master Meter

Master Meter, a subsidiary of Arad LTD, a global leader in water measurement solutions and services, provides North American water utilities with precise digital measurement, data delivery, and water management software that optimizes revenue, improves efficiencies, and promotes water stewardship through enhanced customer engagement. Master Meter continually expands its solutions portfolio of new and innovative smart water technologies in support of today's highly dynamic water utility business environment, and the water department's rapidly evolving role within a Smart City and IoT strategic plan. Our smart water brands include Sonata & Octave Ultrasonic meters, Allegro AMI, Harmony Encore MDM, and My Water Advisor. Visit www.mastermeter.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Nunez

Marketing Director, Master Meter, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Master Meter