Master of Japanese Cuisine Academy Adds Premium Japanese Cooking Content to SideChef Beginning May 16, 2022

The Europe-based online academy centered on teaching authentic Japanese cuisine from master chefs will share video and recipe content on SideChef, the all-in-one cooking, grocery, and meal planning app

Summary

Europe -based 'Master of Japanese Cuisine Academy' announces the launch of Japanese culinary content to US-based start-up, SideChef's app and web platforms. The content features seasoned master chefs' tips and authentic Japanese recipes (Link to the Recipe Collection #1: https://www.sidechef.com/collections/1566/famous-japanese-recipes-with-exclusive-tips-from-master-chefs/).

-based 'Master of Japanese Cuisine Academy' announces the launch of Japanese culinary content to US-based start-up, SideChef's app and web platforms. The content features seasoned master chefs' tips and authentic Japanese recipes (Link to the Recipe Collection #1: https://www.sidechef.com/collections/1566/famous-japanese-recipes-with-exclusive-tips-from-master-chefs/). Through this partnership, SideChef users around the world can access best-in-class online cooking classes of Japanese cuisine alongside SideChef's library of 18,000+ recipes starting May 16 th , 2022.

, 2022. SideChef will also share the recipes via their newsletter emails sent out to subscribed customers.

COLOGNE, Germany, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Master of Japanese Cuisine Academy (MJCA), the online Japanese culinary education platform, announces a partnership with SideChef , the all-in-one home cooking platform. SideChef users can access MJCA's best-in-class authentic Japanese cooking content from seasoned master chefs such as the art of making sushi, ramen, mochi, and more.

Premium Japanese Cooking Content to SideChef

"MJCA's mission is to provide high-quality education showcasing the intricacies of Japanese cuisine to everyone, no matter where they are," says Kazumi Wickenkamp, the Founder of MJCA. "SideChef helps home cooks learn new skills step-by-step in a simple, foolproof way. Our team is delighted to present our specialty Japanese cuisine program taught by true master chefs to passionate home cooks around the world through this partnership with SideChef."

Kevin Yu, CEO and Founder of SideChef shared, "The collaboration with MJCA to bring authentic Japanese cooking classes and recipes to our SideChef users across the world is truly exciting. With our vast collection of over 18,000 recipes, users have access to learning about food and cultures from all over the world, and now adding authentic Japanese cooking from celebrated master chefs is another way we are raising the bar for our customers."

About MJCA

The MJCA offers best-in-class Japanese cuisine programs that are designed for both professional & amateur cooks who wish to learn a wide range of Japanese cuisine. MJCA was founded in 2018 in Germany by Japanese female entrepreneur, Kazumi Wickenkamp, with a few experienced Japanese chefs. In 2021, the academy received the second prize in the Japanese government-led awards 'Cool Japan Matching Awards'.

About SideChef SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef partners with the world's largest retailers, publishers, CPG brands, and kitchen appliance companies to offer users a seamless cooking journey, enabling personalized meal planning, over 10,000 one-click shoppable recipes to enable grocery delivery or curbside pickup, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Facebook Portal from Meta devices. SideChef has inspired over 20 million meals cooked in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.sidechef.com.

Press Contact

Masahide Imanari

[email protected]

+49(0)15228569719

Christian Rizk

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.master-jpcuisine.com/

https://www.facebook.com/master.jp.cuisine/

https://www.instagram.com/master_jp_cuisine/

https://www.sidechef.com

SOURCE Master of Japanese Cuisine Academy