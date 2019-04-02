Master Of Mixes Unveils New Branding And Packaging

Through its single-step Cocktail Mixers and craft-quality Cocktail Essentials products, Master of Mixes offers everything needed to make mixologist-quality drinks at home, now available in sleek new packaging to compliment any bar cart or gathering. The redesigned Cocktail Mixer and Cocktail Essentials bottles include illustrative elements that put a spotlight on each flavor's distinct personality. The Cocktail Mixer bottles also include a foil finish and lifestyle imagery that visually inspires and connects with consumers who want to take their at-home cocktail to the next level.

"On the forefront of the ever-progressing cocktail space, we strategized against trends and consumer needs to create revamped packaging with the same care and attention that goes into crafting all of our products," said George Wagner, President of American Beverage Marketers. "By evolving our existing packaging and sourcing quality ingredients, we are committed to meeting the diverse expectations of cocktail drinkers and continue to prove our leadership in the mixer landscape."

Master of Mixes has long been known for handcrafted batches that feature only the most renowned fruit varieties sourced from the world's premier growing regions. The commitment to unparalleled quality has been enhanced further as part of this initiative by the completion of the brand's full conversion to the use of all-natural cane sugar, the sweetener of choice for the world's finest mixologists.

To celebrate the brand's remixed look, Master of Mixes has partnered with Jennifer Sbranti, founder of Hostess with the Mostess, a creative living and party planning resource established in 2006. As Master of Mixes' spokesperson, Sbranti will create exclusive home entertaining concepts inspired by and specifically designed to compliment Master of Mixes, including styled drink stations, seasonally themed recipes, décor ideas and party tips for holidays and special occasions.

"We're thrilled to team up with Jennifer to celebrate Master of Mixes' brand refresh and give our fans more inspiration for home entertaining," Wagner said. "She perfectly embodies Master of Mixes' commitment to empowering everyone to make great cocktails at home for any and every occasion."

Cocktail fans can now find Master of Mixes' redesigned packaging on shelves at retailers and grocery stores nationwide. Learn more or purchase Master of Mixes online by visiting MasterofMixes.com.

About Master of Mixes

Master of Mixes is the number one purchased retail brand of cocktail mix flavors in the U.S. The brand's mission is to help everyone create superior cocktails, whether it's pouring a drink in seconds with cocktail mixers or getting creative with cocktail essentials products. For more than 40 years, Master of Mixes has hand-crafted authentic cocktails with more than 20 flavors that can be found at retailers and grocery stores nationwide and in more than 33 countries. The brand's parent company, American Beverage Marketers, focuses exclusively on the expert development and distribution of liquid cocktail mixes. By doing so, Master of Mixes can ensure its team is highly specialized in the creation of premium drink ingredients. To learn more about Master of Mixes products, visit MasterofMixes.com, MixologyPro.com and ABMCocktails.com. Follow Master of Mixes on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

