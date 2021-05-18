Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) Program at Galen College of Nursing Receives ACEN Accreditation

LOUISVILE, Ky., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program at Galen College of Nursing has recently received initial accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The ACEN has been acknowledged as the leading authority for nursing education accreditation and has held U.S. Department of Education (USDE) and Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) recognition for decades.

"Receiving initial accreditation by ACEN is a monumental step in our commitment to providing quality, innovative graduate nursing education. Recognition by an external accrediting body is a testament to our team's expertise, hard work, and dedication to our students, stakeholders, and the communities we serve," said Executive Vice President for Teaching and Learning Innovation, Tracy A. Ortelli, Ph.D., RN, CNE, ANEF.

The MSN program at Galen provides two options for students seeking advanced preparation in nursing. The Nurse Educator option prepares graduates to educate the next generation of nurses and those who currently work in healthcare. Graduates will help transform nursing education in both academic and clinical staff development environments and will also meet the eligibility requirements for the National League for Nursing (NLN) Certified Nurse Educator examination. The Nursing and Healthcare Leadership option prepares graduates for leadership roles, focusing on quality and safety to improve the patient care experience and health outcomes and implement strategies to reduce healthcare costs. In addition, they will advocate for nursing practice, work in the co-creation of innovative and collaborative healthcare models, and help improve the work-life of healthcare providers and environments.

"I am inspired by the work of our faculty and support staff and am very fortunate to work with such talented and committed colleagues who are all focused on our shared vision of changing the life of one to care for the lives of many. I am most proud that the accreditation peer evaluators identified our curriculum development, faculty development resources, and student support as areas of strength for our MSN program", said Professor and MSN Program Director, John D. Lundeen, EdD, RN, CNE.

View the public information disclosed by the ACEN regarding this program at http://www.acenursing.com/accreditedprograms/programsearch.htm or contact ACEN at

3390 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 1400 Atlanta, GA 30326; (404) 975-5000

About Galen College of Nursing

Founded over 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs, to over 8,000 students on its campuses in Louisville and Hazard, KY.; San Antonio, TX; Tampa Bay and Miami, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's multiple programs and nationwide campuses can be found at https://www.galencollege.edu/about-galen/accreditation. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

