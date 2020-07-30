Master of Studies in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law (MSL) for Non-Lawyers Now Offered 100% Online

PORTLAND, Ore., July 30, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- Lewis & Clark Law School is now offering its Master of Studies (MSL) in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law through a distance-learning online option, allowing the school's specialty program to be available to students around the world

The online MSL in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law builds on the law school's environmental law Master of Studies program, and is specifically designed for college graduates who want to more effectively work on today's global environmental issues. Applications for the Fall 2020 cohort are now being accepted. Interested students can apply, here. GRE or LSAT scores are not required to apply.

Prospective students around the world can now obtain the MSL degree from one of the highest-ranked environmental law programs in the United States without the need for relocation. For years, the on-campus Environmental Law MSL has provided non-lawyers an effective way to advance their career with this specialization. Previous graduates of the in-person MSL in Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law at Lewis & Clark have described this program as a challenging, exhilarating, and career-enhancing experience.

"At Lewis & Clark Law School, we are committed to offering our top-ranked faculty, curriculum, and educational opportunities on a new platform. With the restrictions of COVID-19, this new online version of our Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law MSL will offer students the opportunity to earn a valuable education online. We are excited to provide this innovative learning opportunity to people around the world," said Lucy Brehm, Associate Director of the Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law Program at Lewis and Clark Law School.

The online courses are taught by some of the nation's leading scholars. Learn more about the Lewis & Clark Law School Faculty here.

Lewis & Clark's Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law MSL will include courses such as:

Environmental Law

Administrative Law

Climate Change

Energy Law

International Environmental Law

Environmental Justice

Water Law

The courses will integrate advanced online learning methods, such as self-paced and interactive video lectures and virtual online office hours each week with faculty, with the ability for students to discuss and collaborate online.

For more information about the Environmental, Natural Resources, and Energy Law program, please visit us online, email: [email protected] or call: 503-867-8058.

