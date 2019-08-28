Master P's I Got the Hook Up 2 Available on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 3, 2019

I Got the Hook-Up 2 was written by Michael Ballard ( Chi-Raq the Series) , Ramello Barnes ( Note to Self ), Corey Grant ( Dysfunctional Friends ), and Master P himself. He also stars in the film along with Romeo, D.C. Young Fly ("Wild 'N Out"), Anthony Johnson ( Friday ), Clifton Powell ( Ray ), Jess Hilarious ("Rel") and Sheryl Underwood ("The Talk").

In the original 1998 film, Master P and Anthony Johnson star as Black and Blue, two small-time scam artists who sell boom boxes and broken TVs from their van. When a shipment of cellular phones gets to them by mistake, it doesn't take long before the FBI and crime bosses are after them. Reprising their roles, I Got the Hook-Up 2 picks up with Black and Blue running a local restaurant.

When an incident results in their restaurant being shut down, Black needs to find some cash – fast. He gets several boxes of stolen phones to sell but the boxes also have a stash of Molly that belongs to the Colombian cartel. Now, he has to sell the phones and repay the cartel before time runs out.

UMC (Urban Movie Channel) is the first and largest subscription streaming service dedicated to Black film and television from AMC Networks' privately-owned subsidiary, RLJ Entertainment. UMC displays fresh original series, feature films, documentaries, stage plays and other popular Black entertainment with new and exclusive content added every week. Watch UMC on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Comcast's Xfinity On Demand, Roku, Amazon Fire TV & Fire TV Stick. At www.UMC.tv, UMC offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with UMC on Facebook at Facebook.com/UrbanMovieChannel and on Twitter/Instagram @WatchUMC.

