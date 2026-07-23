Master Roofing Solutions and Lifestyle Energy Announce Strategic Alliance

Strategic alliance unites roofing, solar, and financing into a single integrated offering for homebuilders across California and other states

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Master Roofing Solutions, LLC ("MRS"), a portfolio company of TWG Intrepid (a division of the holding company TWG Global), today announced a strategic alliance with Lifestyle Energy, a residential solar financing platform, and its affiliated installer, Lifestyle Solar, one of California's leading builder-focused residential solar contractors. The alliance marks the latest step in MRS's evolution under its new leadership team of Vince Nardo and Anthony Nardo, who were appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, in July 2025.

The MRS-Lifestyle strategic alliance brings together three complementary capabilities under one relationship for homebuilders: 1) MRS's roofing operations, serving many of the largest and most respected homebuilders in California, with over 5,000 roofing installations annually; 2) Lifestyle Solar's vertically integrated, builder-first solar installation platform; and 3) Lifestyle Energy's lease and power-purchase-agreement (PPA) financing solutions.

Homebuilders in California are required under the state's Title 24 energy code to include solar on new homes. Builders increasingly seek a single contractor relationship that can deliver engineered solar plans with built-in financing, quality roofing installation, and the ability to execute both at scale. The MRS–Lifestyle strategic alliance is purpose-built to meet that need.

"This strategic alliance is about making life simpler for our builder partners," said Vince Nardo, Chief Executive Officer of MRS. "Together with Lifestyle, builders get one relationship that delivers the roof, the solar system, and the financing behind it — with the consistency, speed, and safety standards they expect from us."

Lifestyle Solar has installed more than 22,000 residential solar systems and originated a portfolio of more than 70 MW, serving as the Title 24 solar contractor for many of the nation's largest homebuilders. Through the strategic alliance, Lifestyle Energy will serve as a preferred financing provider for solar systems installed on MRS builder communities.

"Partnering with MRS lets us put the pedal to the floor," said Adam Hoang, founder of Lifestyle Energy and VP of Lifestyle Solar. "MRS brings the roofing relationships, operational discipline, and the backing of TWG Global; Lifestyle brings solar engineering, installation expertise, and financing. Together we can offer builders something no one else in our markets can."

Highlights of the Strategic Alliance

A single point of contact for roofing and solar scopes on new-home communities, from early solar bids with engineered plans through installation and service.

Integrated lease and PPA financing through Lifestyle Energy, giving builders a built-in consumer financing option at the point of award.

Expanded geographic coverage across California — including the Central Valley — alongside MRS's growing roofing footprint in Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado.

Continuity for builder and supplier partners: existing contracts, teams, and points of contact remain in place, now supported by the combined strength of both organizations.

"Our foundation is built on trust — with our builder clients, our vendor partners, and within our own teams," added Anthony Nardo, Chief Financial Officer of MRS. "This strategic alliance is an investment in stronger systems, better service, and long-term growth alongside our strategic partners."

Builder and supplier partners with questions may contact their existing MRS or Lifestyle Solar representatives.

About Master Roofing Solutions, LLC

Master Roofing Solutions ("MRS") is a leading provider of roofing and solar installations for production homebuilders in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and Colorado. A portfolio company of TWG Intrepid (a division of the holding company TWG Global), MRS is led by CEO Vince Nardo and CFO Anthony Nardo and is known for consistency, speed, safety, and long-standing builder relationships.

About Lifestyle Solar

Lifestyle Solar is a vertically integrated residential solar developer with a builder-first model, embedding solar directly into new-home construction to satisfy California's Title 24 solar mandate. The company has installed more than 22,000 systems and operates a portfolio of more than 70 MW.

About Lifestyle Energy

Lifestyle Energy provides lease and power-purchase-agreement (PPA) financing for residential solar systems, enabling homebuilders and homeowners to adopt solar with no upfront cost. Lifestyle Energy is an independent company led by founder Adam Hoang.

SOURCE Master Roofing Solutions, LLC