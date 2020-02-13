Master Schedule, Details for Third-Place U.S. Senate Candidate Annie "Mamá" Garcia's 420-Mile Protest Walk Against John Cornyn

HOUSTON, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hearing the call for a "spark" to this "sleepy" U.S. Senate Democratic primary, Annie "Mamá" Garcia is bringing her "dead heat front runner status" and the TNT.

Annie launches her 420-mile protest walk this Sunday, February 16th and will be doing everything from sleeping in an asylum encampment in Matamoros to strategizing with Republicans at the second Republican Round Table meeting in Midland.

We Can Do It! Ray's Rosie! Rosie the Riveter is bipartisan.

"We need to stop measuring candidate's worth solely by the size of their war chest. The way Texas Democrats break this decades-long losing streak is by being the party of moral clarity and political courage, and by demonstrating that we will fight like hell for Texans. That is what this walk is all about."

Annie will be traveling with her dog Dax and occasionally joined by her family as she walks 30 miles a day to bring attention to the "Outrage of the Day" (OOTD), a variety of issues that range from healthcare (when she will cross into Mexico to do some pharmaceutical comparison-shopping), the legalization of marijuana and her proposal to require all gun owners to carry gun liability insurance.

Press is invited to embed with the campaign and join Annie and Dax at any point on their 2-week walk, however, space may be restricted.

You can access the live itinerary "Press-Facing Itinerary" here or request access.

In addition, professional photos and videos will be uploaded at every event throughout the walk, organized by date, city and OOTD, and stored in the appropriate Google Drive folder, accessible here.

Further, Annie can be reached for interviews can be contacted directly for interviews by texting

832-491-8155.

For more information on Annie "Mamá" Garcia, please visit RunAnnieRun.com or contact Sarah Gorgon BY TEXTING 512.422.8404.

SOURCE Annie Mama Garcia for U.S. Senate