Master the Art of Effective SOP Writing in Pharma: Comprehensive 2 Day Virtual Masterclass

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 Oct, 2023, 14:15 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effective SOP Writing Masterclass - Training and Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the basis for a large part of the day-to-day training that most pharmaceutical employees are required to perform, and are a vital component of ensuring compliance with regulatory agency requirements for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical employees often do not realize that by putting their processes in writing, they are making commitments to regulatory agencies. To achieve the goal of an SOP that has adequate but not excessive detail, the course will define the parameters of an effective SOP and provide a solid foundation that will have a positive impact on training and job performance. Conversely, the negative impact of poorly written procedures on production and compliance will also be explored. To achieve these ends, the course will explain the use of process excellence tools, as well as interaction with the SOP process owner and/or author to create a robust process and procedure. In addition, the course will demonstrate how to avoid common pitfalls in revising existing procedures.

It is not widely understood how the writing of a procedure can have a positive or negative impact on training. In this course you will also learn the vital connection between the documentation and training spheres, and how to maximize this connection to improve the quality of both SOPs and training. The training department needs to be in the loop at the start of the SOP development process, so that the SOP and training content can be written with the learner in mind, using adult learning principles and consistent terminology.

There is a relationship between SOPs, training curricula and employees' qualification to perform their tasks. Through this course you will also learn how to integrate SOPs effectively into these curricula, which is the proof to internal auditors and regulatory agencies that job positions are correctly identified and documentation exists to demonstrate employees' qualification to perform their tasks independently.

This course will also show you how to perform ongoing assessments of learners' retention of knowledge of SOP content for continuous improvement and avoidance of procedural deviations, using the tools already available in your company's training software.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

  • To improve the writing of SOPs for more effective training and reduction of errors.
  • To understand the regulatory implications of what is written in an SOP
  • To learn the parameters of an effective SOP
  • To distinguish a well-written SOP from a poorly written one
  • To define processes better by effective interaction with the SOP process owner and/or author
  • To integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees
  • To explore the connection between SOPs and job performance, and measure retention of SOP content at the training stage.

SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

  • Regulatory requirements for SOPs
  • Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure
  • What commitments you make when you put your process in writing
  • Keeping training in mind while writing procedures
  • Consequences of noncompliance
  • Define the parameters of an effective SOP
  • How your foundation keeps subsequent steps from going awry
  • Why poorly written procedures have a negative impact on production
  • What identifies a poorly written procedure
  • Compliance risks with ambiguity or excessive detail
  • Avoiding pitfalls in revising SOPs
  • Interact with the SOP process owner/author to improve the writing of procedures
  • Integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees
  • Relationship between SOPs and employees' training curricula
  • Why the training department needs to be in the loop at the start of the SOP development process
  • Relationship between SOPs, curricula and qualification to perform tasks
  • Retention of the content at the training stage
  • The implications of good training for successful SOP execution
  • Perform an ongoing assessment of knowledge retention of SOPs for continuous improvement
  • Review of learning objectives
  • Knowledge assessment


Course Agenda

Session 1

  • Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope.
  • Interview attendees re their specific
  • responsibilities and needs
  • Agreement on focus

Session 2

  • Regulatory requirements for SOPs
  • What commitments you make when you put your process in writing
  • Consequences of noncompliance
  • Review or knowledge check

Session 3

  • Parameters of an effective SOP (scope, length, conciseness, responsibilities)
  • Distinguishing good SOPs from poor SOPs
  • Practice exercise

Session 4

  • Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure
  • Brief process excellence exercise using areas of expertise in room

Session 5

  • Pulling out the process from process owners and subject matter experts
  • Simulation of interview with stakeholders
  • Revision of procedures - avoiding pitfalls
  • Brief exercise to revise a process

Session 6

  • Keeping training in mind while writing procedures
  • Simulation of a discussion between training and documentation
  • Attendee practice
  • Knowledge check for day

Session 7

  • Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope
  • Review of Day 1 topics, feedback and conclusions
  • Relationship between SOPs and training curricula
  • Basics of training curricula
  • Structuring courses and modules
  • Demo of creating a curriculum with existing SOPs

Session 8

  • Exercise in creating training curricula with existing SOPs - breakout groups and flip charts
  • Group review

Session 9

  • Curriculum completion and qualification to perform tasks
  • Special circumstances of systems training roles and curricula
  • Demo and practice of evaluating qualification

Session 10

  • Measurement of SOP and training effectiveness (e.g. knowledge assessment questions)
  • Tools in Learning Management Systems (LMSs)
  • How you as an SOP writer can access these tools
  • Exercise in evaluating training data
  • Course review
  • Questions and feedback
  • Knowledge assessment

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wv27l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Audit Like the FDA: 2 Day Virtual Effective Internal Audit Program Seminar

Audit Like the FDA: 2 Day Virtual Effective Internal Audit Program Seminar

The "Audit Like the FDA - Effective Internal Audit Program" seminar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This 2 day seminar will...
Global Crypto Wallet (Hot, Cold) Market Research Report 2023-2030: Increased Flexibility and Accessibility Bolster Growth Prospects

Global Crypto Wallet (Hot, Cold) Market Research Report 2023-2030: Increased Flexibility and Accessibility Bolster Growth Prospects

The "Crypto Wallet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Wallet Type (Hot Wallets, Cold Wallets), By Operating System (Android, iOS), By...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.