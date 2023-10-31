Master the Art of Effective SOP Writing in Pharma: Comprehensive 2 Day Virtual Masterclass

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Effective SOP Writing Masterclass - Training and Compliance in the Pharmaceutical Industry" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are the basis for a large part of the day-to-day training that most pharmaceutical employees are required to perform, and are a vital component of ensuring compliance with regulatory agency requirements for pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Pharmaceutical employees often do not realize that by putting their processes in writing, they are making commitments to regulatory agencies. To achieve the goal of an SOP that has adequate but not excessive detail, the course will define the parameters of an effective SOP and provide a solid foundation that will have a positive impact on training and job performance. Conversely, the negative impact of poorly written procedures on production and compliance will also be explored. To achieve these ends, the course will explain the use of process excellence tools, as well as interaction with the SOP process owner and/or author to create a robust process and procedure. In addition, the course will demonstrate how to avoid common pitfalls in revising existing procedures.

It is not widely understood how the writing of a procedure can have a positive or negative impact on training. In this course you will also learn the vital connection between the documentation and training spheres, and how to maximize this connection to improve the quality of both SOPs and training. The training department needs to be in the loop at the start of the SOP development process, so that the SOP and training content can be written with the learner in mind, using adult learning principles and consistent terminology.

There is a relationship between SOPs, training curricula and employees' qualification to perform their tasks. Through this course you will also learn how to integrate SOPs effectively into these curricula, which is the proof to internal auditors and regulatory agencies that job positions are correctly identified and documentation exists to demonstrate employees' qualification to perform their tasks independently.

This course will also show you how to perform ongoing assessments of learners' retention of knowledge of SOP content for continuous improvement and avoidance of procedural deviations, using the tools already available in your company's training software.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

To improve the writing of SOPs for more effective training and reduction of errors.

To understand the regulatory implications of what is written in an SOP

To learn the parameters of an effective SOP

To distinguish a well-written SOP from a poorly written one

To define processes better by effective interaction with the SOP process owner and/or author

To integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees

To explore the connection between SOPs and job performance, and measure retention of SOP content at the training stage.

SEMINAR OBJECTIVES

Regulatory requirements for SOPs

Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure

What commitments you make when you put your process in writing

Keeping training in mind while writing procedures

Consequences of noncompliance

Define the parameters of an effective SOP

How your foundation keeps subsequent steps from going awry

Why poorly written procedures have a negative impact on production

What identifies a poorly written procedure

Compliance risks with ambiguity or excessive detail

Avoiding pitfalls in revising SOPs

Interact with the SOP process owner/author to improve the writing of procedures

Integrate the SOP effectively into the position curricula of employees

Relationship between SOPs and employees' training curricula

Why the training department needs to be in the loop at the start of the SOP development process

Relationship between SOPs, curricula and qualification to perform tasks

Retention of the content at the training stage

The implications of good training for successful SOP execution

Perform an ongoing assessment of knowledge retention of SOPs for continuous improvement

Review of learning objectives

Knowledge assessment



Course Agenda

Session 1

Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope.

Interview attendees re their specific

responsibilities and needs

Agreement on focus

Session 2

Regulatory requirements for SOPs

What commitments you make when you put your process in writing

Consequences of noncompliance

Review or knowledge check

Session 3

Parameters of an effective SOP (scope, length, conciseness, responsibilities)

Distinguishing good SOPs from poor SOPs

Practice exercise

Session 4

Using process excellence tools to create a robust process and procedure

Brief process excellence exercise using areas of expertise in room

Session 5

Pulling out the process from process owners and subject matter experts

Simulation of interview with stakeholders

Revision of procedures - avoiding pitfalls

Brief exercise to revise a process

Session 6

Keeping training in mind while writing procedures

Simulation of a discussion between training and documentation

Attendee practice

Knowledge check for day

Session 7

Seminar objectives review, expectations and scope

Review of Day 1 topics, feedback and conclusions

Relationship between SOPs and training curricula

Basics of training curricula

Structuring courses and modules

Demo of creating a curriculum with existing SOPs

Session 8

Exercise in creating training curricula with existing SOPs - breakout groups and flip charts

Group review

Session 9

Curriculum completion and qualification to perform tasks

Special circumstances of systems training roles and curricula

Demo and practice of evaluating qualification

Session 10

Measurement of SOP and training effectiveness (e.g. knowledge assessment questions)

Tools in Learning Management Systems (LMSs)

How you as an SOP writer can access these tools

Exercise in evaluating training data

Course review

Questions and feedback

Knowledge assessment

