Master the Art of Holiday Hosting with HoneyBaked's 2024 Holiday Menu

According to a New Study, One in Five Americans Plan to Host Friends and Family for the First Time Ever This Holiday Season

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is here and The Honey Baked Ham Company®, renowned for its signature hams and unforgettable holiday meals, is helping fans master the art of holiday hosting.

According to a new study commissioned by HoneyBaked® and conducted by Talker Research, nearly half (42%) of Americans plan to host friends and family this holiday season — with one in five hosting for the first time ever.

Joanna Garcia Swisher and The Honey Baked Ham Co

The study revealed exactly what it takes to be a "welcoming" host:

Seven in 10 respondents believe it means keeping things informal and inviting guests to wear whatever they want

63% follow or create new traditions with their guests

73% believe it's important to have the "perfect" food menu for their guests

For many, that perfect menu will include ham: 73% said ham would serve as a centerpiece on their holiday tables throughout the season.

"Hosting, especially for the first time, can be overwhelming, but HoneyBaked is here to make the holidays a success," said Tripp McLaughlin, CMO of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "Food plays a central role in holiday celebrations and traditions, and our signature ham, with its sweet and crunchy glaze, creates a memorable experience for everyone."

This holiday season, HoneyBaked is partnering with Joanna Garcia Swisher, actress, tastemaker and co-founder of lifestyle destination The Happy Place to offer tips and advice to first-time hosts and experienced entertainers alike:

Let HoneyBaked Do the Cooking: "Cooking can be the most stressful part of the holidays," Joanna says. "The Honey Baked Bone-In Half Ham is the star of the show in any holiday spread, and you can't mess it up since HoneyBaked already did all the hard work for you."

Set Your Table (or Counter!): "Guests will always gather around the food," Joanna says. "While a beautiful table setting is always nice, an elevated buffet-style setup is a great way to keep things a little more casual and fun."

"Guests will always gather around the food," Joanna says. "While a beautiful table setting is always nice, an elevated buffet-style setup is a great way to keep things a little more casual and fun." Make-Ahead Mocktails & Cocktails: "A signature festive cocktail or mocktail makes any celebration feel more special," Joanna says. "I like to prepare a batch before guests arrive so I'm prepared."

"HoneyBaked is proud to be a part of cherished holiday traditions, both classic and new," said McLaughlin. "We are excited to partner with hosting expert Joanna Garcia Swisher as she shares the meaningful traditions that have defined her holidays over the years, featuring our signature ham as the centerpiece."

HoneyBaked's 2024 Holiday Menu Offerings

This holiday season, HoneyBaked's delicious hams and turkey breasts with their signature sweet and crunchy glaze make for the perfect centerpiece at any holiday celebration, while sides like Maple Sweet Potato Souffle, Double Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese, Green Bean Casserole and Tuscan Broccoli complete the spread.

To make the holiday season even sweeter, HoneyBaked is offering exclusive promotions when customers shop early and save:

Take $7 off a Bone-In Half Ham or Whole Boneless Ham, or take $10 off a Holiday Meal. Valid only on Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22 .

HoneyBaked also offers premium gifting options that will elevate the holiday season. Surprise hosts with the signature Honey Baked Ham®, spiral sliced and ready to serve, or opt for the flexibility of HoneyBaked gift cards, allowing hosts to choose their favorite spread.

The full menu is available at your nearest HoneyBaked location . You can also visit honeybaked.com/holiday for all your holiday needs, including to buy online and pick up in-store for any holiday gathering.

