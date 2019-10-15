Master Your Decorating Skills with New Tasty by Wilton Kits

"Both Tasty and Wilton have a passion for making things accessible, easy, and fun," said Richard Flores, CMO at Wilton. "Our partnership will deliver the best of both brands in amazing new ways to a new generation of decorators."

Tasty, BuzzFeed's culinary brand, is the largest social food network in the world with a massive global reach and is especially popular among younger audiences: more than half of Gen Z-ers watch Tasty at least once a day or more. Together with Wilton, Tasty is encouraging a new generation of bakers who are already experimenting with cookery to branch out into decorating.

"Tasty is all about having fun in the kitchen and making cooking more accessible. Through the partnership with Wilton, we've found another way to inspire creativity and drive human connection through the art and joy of deco," said Eric Karp, Global Head of Licensing at BuzzFeed. "We're looking forward to a long partnership with Wilton, the global industry leader in food decorating."

The Tasty by Wilton kits deliver all the tools and guidance necessary to make an amazing edible creation of your own. In addition to printed instructions, a series of project videos are available to bring the kits to life and provide insider tips for getting it just right. Choose from a variety of activity kits:

Tasty by Wilton Buttercream Icing 101 Kit: This kit shows you how to step up your decorating game. With just a few essential tools, tips and tricks you're on your way to piping pretty petals, regal rosettes or decorating a classic cake with stripes.

Tasty by Wilton Royal Icing 101 Kit: Don't let the fancy name fool you—royal icing is super easy to use. Now you can learn how to make cool cookie designs, lettering for cakes, custom sprinkles and more.

Tasty by Wilton Fondant Skills 101 Kit: It's OK to play with your food when you're using fondant! This kit makes it easy to learn how to cut, shape and even paint on fondant to make custom cake decorations.

Tasty by Wilton Candy Making 101 Kit: Cupcakes + candy = yum. Now you can learn how to make your own customized candy bars, candy cupcake toppers and more.

Tasty by Wilton Succulent Garden Cookie Kit: This crafty kit shows you how to make the cutest little succulent flowers out of fondant to plant in your cookie box among the candy rocks and chocolate sprinkles.

Tasty by Wilton Coffee Shop Cookie Kit: It's a new twist on a classic cookie house. Build and decorate your own café, then learn how to make latte art on cookies with royal icing.

The Tasty by Wilton kits are available at select Walmart stores starting today. Full details can be found at www.wilton.com/tasty .

We inspire the joy of creativity in everyone, everywhere, every day. Since 1929, Wilton has been helping home bakers and cake decorators all over the world create sweet treats and beautiful desserts by giving them the tools to make it fun and easy. Wilton is a global leader in cake decorating, candy making, bakeware and party products. At Wilton, we're passionate about bringing the love of baking and decorating to every consumer. Find out more at www.wilton.com .

BuzzFeed is the world's leading tech-powered media company, with a cross-platform news and entertainment network that reaches hundreds of millions of people globally. The company produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, original series; lifestyle content through brands including Tasty, the world's largest social food network; original reporting and investigative journalism through BuzzFeed News; strategic partnerships, licensing and product development through BuzzFeed Marketing; and original productions across broadcast, cable, SVOD, film and digital platforms for BuzzFeed Studios.

