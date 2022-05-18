Masterbatch Market - 42% of Growth to Originate from APAC| Evolving Opportunities with Avient Corp. & Cabot Corp. | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Masterbatch Market Analysis Report by End-user (packaging, automotive, consumer goods, building and construction, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Type (white masterbatch, black masterbatch, color masterbatch, and additive masterbatch), and the Segment Forecasts,2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/masterbatch-market-industry-analysis

Masterbatch Market: Vendor Analysis

The masterbatch market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on pricing, quality, and technological advancements to compete in the market. The masterbatch market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Avient Corp., Cabot Corp., Dow Inc., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft mbH, Global Colors Group, Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Plastiblends India Ltd., RTP Co., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd. among others.

Avient Corp. - The company offers black and white masterbatches.

Masterbatch Market: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the masterbatch market is the increased demand from the e-commerce market. The growing global e-commerce market, which primarily includes online shopping, has witnessed an increase in the demand for packaging products for the shipment of products sold. The ease of online shopping has made many customers switch from the traditional method of shopping to online retailing. Online retailers use different types of boxes according to the product transported. These boxes ensure the safety of the products transported in them. In addition, effective packaging is becoming one of the key business requirements in e-commerce. It is fostering the demand for plastic and, subsequently, fueling growth in the masterbatch market. APAC is the key region for the global e-commerce market and is likely to provide huge growth opportunities. The increasing influence of e-commerce in varied applications such as home appliances, clothing and footwear, consumer goods, books, cosmetics, baby goods, and groceries is anticipated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, The volatility in raw material prices will be a major challenge for the masterbatch market during the forecast period. The volatility in the prices of petroleum-based raw material compounds and the growing demand for masterbatch products from emerging economies are posing a challenge to market growth. The prices of raw materials, such as polymers, additives, resins, and pigments, have been fluctuating. Carrier compounds and resins in masterbatches are petroleum derivatives. Thus, the prices of these materials vary in tandem with natural gas and crude oil prices. The decline in global crude oil prices compels market players to sell their finished products at lower prices. Any fluctuations in the global price of crude oil negatively affect the price of plastics and polymers. Therefore, fluctuations in global crude oil prices pose a major challenge to the growth of the market in focus.

Masterbatch Market: Segmentation Analysis

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

packaging - size and forecast 2019-2024

automotive - size and forecast 2019-2024

consumer goods - size and forecast 2019-2024

building and construction - size and forecast 2019-2024

others - size and forecast 2019-2024

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - size and forecast 2019-2024

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

white masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024

black masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024

color masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024

additive masterbatch - size and forecast 2019-2024

Masterbatch Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 3.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -6.35 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avient Corp., Cabot Corp., Dow Inc., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft mbH, Global Colors Group , Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Plastiblends India Ltd., RTP Co., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Packaging - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

White masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Black masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Color masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Additive masterbatch - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avient Corp.

Cabot Corp.

Dow Inc.

Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH

Global Colors Group

Hubron International Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Plastiblends India Ltd.

RTP Co.

Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

