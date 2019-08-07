Masterbatch Market to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rising Demand for Plastics to Substitute Metal in Automobile, Construction and Packaging Sectors Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Masterbatch Market size is expected to value at USD 15.81 billion by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the demand for plastics to substitute metal in end-user industries such as automobile, construction, consumer's goods, and packaging. Additionally, rise in the demand from various regions across the globe are key factors responsible for the growth of the market in recent years. Color masterbatch is one of the fastest growing segment with substantial revenue generation in recent years. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.6% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the masterbatch market.

Rising demand associated with enhancement in the surface appearance of plastic components in various industries is anticipated to boost demand of the masterbatch market over the forecast period. Additive masterbatch is considered as one of the fastest growing segment due to vital properties associated with its adoption that include antistatic, anti-foaming, anti-oxidant, antimicrobial, thermal stabilizer, and barrier properties. Other important properties such as metal deactivators, anti-blocking agent, flame deterrence, ultra-violet stabilizer, oxygen scavenger, and erosion resistance are also contributing to rising demand of additive masterbatch. With recent advancements in the plastic packaging sector are expected to propel growth of masterbatch market over the forecast period.

Masterbatch is important variant in different end-user industries including packaging sector, construction sector, consumer goods market, automobile, and crop harvesting. Rising adoption of the masterbatch is directly related to its functional properties like smoother surface finish and desired hardness. Rising preference towards packaged goods by consumers is predicted to impact the need for different plastic products. In such cases, adoption of masterbatches to enhance overall surface appearance of the plastic component has become vital. Such factors are tremendously contributing to the growth of masterbatch industry demand in recent years.

There has been a substantial growth in packaging sector across the globe on the account of increase in e-commerce business. Numerous are focusing on appealing product packaging to draw potential customers, to gain maximum profit for their products. Adoption of masterbatches alongside various makes an attractive packaging is considered as one of the key factors for the expansion of this market.

Rise in the popularity of different variants of polyethylene including high density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and linear polyethylene, has accounted for increase in the adoption of polyethylene as a carrier polymer in various end-user industry segments. Polyethylene products allows of different shades formation during packaging that leads to easy product differentiation, thus driving growth the color masterbatch market segment over the forecast period. Adoption of polyethylene during automobile manufacturing is vital to make the surface of a vehicle glossy.

Masterbatch (MB) is commonly termed as a solid or liquid additive that is utilized for coloring plastics and improving properties of plastics. Masterbatch is majorly differentiated between two categories such as addictive masterbatch and color masterbatch. Procedure involving production of masterbatch include formation of concentrated mixture consisting of pigments and additives that are compressed together at high temperature. This leads to formation of a carrier resin, later cooled and sliced into a granular shape. Masterbatch offers coloring of raw polymer economically during manufacturing processes.

The market is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. Europe has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of latest methodologies and existence prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the masterbatch market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing growth of packaging industry, consumer good market, and automobile sectors along with rise in building and construction activities. The key players in the masterbatch industry are A. Schulman Incorporations, Ampacet Co., Cabot Co., Clariant AG, Plastiblends India Limited, and Global Colors Group.

Market Segment:

Masterbatch, Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

White





Black





Color





Additive





Filler



Masterbatch Carrier Polymer Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Polypropylene (PP)



Polyethylene (PE)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Others



Masterbatch Market End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Packaging



Building & Construction



Consumer Goods



Automotive



Agriculture



Others



Masterbatch Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Europe



Germany



UK





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

