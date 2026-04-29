MasterBrand, Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship of the Habitat for Humanity 2026 Carter Work Project

MasterBrand's sponsorship supports 24-home build in Atlanta through designer services, cabinetry donations and volunteerism

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC, the "Company," or "MasterBrand"), the largest residential cabinet manufacturer in North America, today announced its continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, once again participating as a Platinum Sponsor in the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, which will take place May 3-8, 2026, in Atlanta.

Associates from MasterBrand, Inc. volunteer at last year’s Carter Work Project site.

As a Platinum Sponsor and exclusive cabinet provider of the 2026 Carter Work Project, MasterBrand is supporting the project through design services to create kitchens and bathrooms that combine long-lasting quality, durability, style and functionality that helps keep busy families organized. MasterBrand is also providing cabinetry donations of its Aristokraft brand as well as a team of volunteers to help with cabinet installation among other build activities.

"We're honored to help create spaces where families can gather, grow and thrive," said Dave Banyard, president and chief executive officer of MasterBrand. "This project enables us to combine our craftsmanship with our commitment to giving back and allows our employees to make meaningful impact by supporting families as they gain access to welcoming homes in their own community."

As part of this marquee initiative, MasterBrand is proud to support Habitat for Humanity in its 50th year on a mission to build safe, affordable homes around the world. The 2026 Carter Work Project returns to Atlanta for the first time since 1988 and marks a significant milestone that honors the late President Jimmy Carter. The event will kick off construction at Langston Park, a planned community in the historic Sylvan Hills neighborhood, with the construction of 24 new single-family homes and townhouses.

MasterBrand has operated in Georgia for decades and currently employs over 350 associates across its Atlanta and Jackson locations. During the five-day build event, a team of local MasterBrand associate volunteers will be on site working alongside Habitat for Humanity staff and community volunteers to assist with the construction of the homes.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Habitat for Humanity as they celebrate 50 years of building affordable housing worldwide," Banyard said. "By contributing both our products and our people, our team is helping create quality, functional spaces in which families can build lasting memories."

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE: MBC) is the largest manufacturer of residential cabinets in North America and offers a comprehensive portfolio of leading residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom and other parts of the home. Delivered through our exceptional distribution network, MasterBrand products are available in a wide variety of designs, finishes and styles and span the most attractive categories of the cabinets market: stock, semi-custom and premium cabinetry. Additional information can be found at www.masterbrand.com.

SOURCE MasterBrand, Inc.